In Nigerian music, Larry Gaaga is a unique organism who has transcended the regular art of music making. At some point, he was Vector's manager. But a little latter, he's become a label owner, an amazing A&R and an impressive curator of sounds. Since he started releasing his own music, he has not released an average record.

But over the past two years, he's added another feather to his red chieftaincy cap - Executive Producer of official movie soundtracks. Last year, he was Executive Producer and A&R of the official movie soundtrack for box office smash, Living In Bondage: Breaking Free.

For it, he won an African Magic Viewer's Choice Award for Best Soundtrack.

This year, he's back with Charles of Play to Executive Produce the soundtrack for another remake of a Nollywood classic, Rattle Snake: The Ahana Story. While his soundtrack for 'Living In Bondage' was more introspective, his soundtrack for 'Rattle Snake' is incredible and infectious with feel-good factors across board.

Topics addressed include love, party, alcohol consumption and more. Across eight tracks and 29 minutes, Larry Gaaga coasts with great sounds, an incredible selection of artists that excel when they were called upon with impressive lyrical deliveries. Larry Gaaga employs Highlife on the empirically charged 'This Life' and 'Buga.'

Both tracks see Umu Obiligbo, Patoranking, D'Banj and Mr. Chyke discuss the game of life as against the gains of the 'hustle.' Patoranking also gave Charles of Play [Charles Okpalaeke] a shout-out on 'This Life.' Mr. Chyke also gave a shout-out to men from Okija, Anambra State on 'Buga.' Larry Gaaga is from Okija, Anambra State.

On the production side, 'This Life' impressively flips the flute riff from the Timbaland and Magoo classic, 'Indian Flute' into a Highlife record.

'Ihotun' feels like the atypical 2baba record delivered in his native Idoma tongue. But impressively, the beat is an incredible fusion of Reggae, Alternative Pop and Afo-Fusion. The track discusses love and the progression of a relationship. Mazi Floss and the veteran, Sound Sultan also killed their respective verses.

'Abeg' is however the best song on this EP. Equally, it's something of a surprise. A Hip-Hop record, it features Uzikwendu, Magnito, Slow Dogg and Zoro. The track is an impressive take on the alcohol consumption culture as a coping mechanism for life - at least its hook suggests that.

This is arguably the best posse cut Nigerian Hip-Hop has seen in 2020. Magnito arguably produces the best verse on the song, but it's amazing to see veteran emcee, Slow Dogg make an appearance. Somebody say Slow Diggy Nwanne!

'Doubting Thomas' is the Masterkraft-produced lead single for the album. Alongside the title-track, 'Rattle Snake,' 'Doubting Thomas' is one of two songs that pique on actual themes from the movie. 'Whyne' is a Reggae-Fusion record built for clubs. Sugabana sings about a woman's dance style.

What an album! This is even better than the soundtrack for 'Living In Bondage: Breaking Free.'

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

8.0 - Victory