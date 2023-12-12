ADVERTISEMENT
Afrobeats wonderkid, Meeza is set for an incredible ride in 2024

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising Afrobeats sensation, Meeza is set for an incredible ride in 2024.

At just 19 years old, he stands out with his latest wave of Afrobeats artists, showcasing his distinctive talent through elastic vocals and uplifting lyrics.

Earning recognition with emotive tracks such as his recent release ‘Yawa’ Meeza with his anadromous name reflecting his cleverness is poised to become a widely recognised figure in Afrobeats circles.

While initially starting his career as an emcee, crafting rap songs around 2015, Meeza made a professional shift to singing in 2020 during the midst of the pandemic.

His journey to stardom includes a series of cover freestyles shared on social media and promising solo releases.

Notably, Meeza solidified his potential with the well-received song ‘Gbona,’ featuring Zinoleesky, earlier this year. Wreaking stereotypes associated with street-pop, Meeza consistently displays refined musicality in each of his releases.

Acknowledging influences from artists like Wande Coal, Meeza envisions making a meaningful impact within the Afrobeats genre, expressing, “It feels like I am actually getting closer to my dreams.”

Additionally, he has announced his upcoming project titled ‘Different Breed,’ scheduled for release next year.

As the first child of his family and a student of Bells University, Meeza’s relentless pursuit of success underscores his determination to leave an indelible mark in the music industry, and only time will reveal the heights he can reach.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

