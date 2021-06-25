Afrobeats Super Producer KDDO (KIDDOMINANT) and Star Beer USA Finalize Equity Partnership, Announces KDDO as Creative Director of North America

In his new roles as Creative Director & Brand Ambassador for Star Beer USA, KDDO joins the popular Nigerian brand in its expansion with an equity stake in the company.

This all comes on the heels of his introduction to the American market with the release of his debut project, Too Late Too Lit.

Star Beer North America President , May Chioma Odiakosa, tapped KDDO and credits the creative talent, business mindset and vision of the award-winning producer and recording artist.

“KDDO has mastered the art of lending his influence to bring this African staple to the US” says Cameron Penny, KDDO’s manager and partner at Pentlife Music Company. when asked about the new partnership and role. “He has done it with the genre of Afrobeats and now we’ll be doing it in business with Star Beer USA.”

Established in Nigeria in 1949, the beer has been a staple brew in Africa for over 70 years and has rooted itself as a beer of Kings. The company marks a big and long-awaited milestone by extending its distribution to the United States.

Star Beer USA has begun operations to distribute and market the company’s premium cold-filtered lager. The lager distributed in the US will continue to be bottled at the company’s long-time brewery in Nigeria.

“We are on a fast track to getting Star Lager Beer into every grocery store and market in America”, says May Odiakosa “ We have hit the ground running and can be found in more than 50 locations in California including Total Wines. We expect to hit most major markets across the country by Q4 2021.”

KDDO is a multi-talented visionary and is no stranger to breaking new ground. He has been playing a major role in the success of African music in the US with his works like Davido’s “FALL”, the longest charting African song in Billboard history and the first ever African song certified by the Recording Industry association of America with millions of sales globally.

“I'm really excited to be working with a true Nigerian staple like Star Beer. I couldn’t be more excited to be able to bring a piece of home to the US.” remarks KDDO.

About Star Beer USA

Star Beer USA is a Los Angeles-based company founded in 2020. Star Beer USA is the US supplier of the Nigerian beer, Star Lager Beer. Star Lager Beer is bottled by Nigerian Breweries. Nigerian Breweries was incorporated in 1946 and the first bottle of its brand, the Star Lager Beer, rolled off the bottling lines of its Lagos brewery in June 1949. For more information please visit: https://starbeerusa.com/.