Asake, Fireboy, Wizkid, and other stars set to drop projects in second half of 2024

Adeayo Adebiyi

2024 is set to be a busy year for Nigerian music with several artists set to release new projects.

Afrobeats stars expected to drop projects in second half of 2024
Afrobeats stars expected to drop projects in second half of 2024

2024 got off to a slow start before picking up later in the first quarter with stars like Ayra Starr, Tems, Victony, and Simi all dropping albums.

With the first half of the year done, the second half of the year is set to be very busy for Nigerian music with several stars expected to release new projects.

Opening up the second half of the year is Rema who is set to drop his sophomore album 'He Is' and Chike who will be dropping his third album 'Son of Chike' in July.

Asake Lungu Boy tour
Asake "Lungu Boy" tour Pulse Nigeria

Asake recently announced that he would be going on a summer "Lungu Boy" tour set to start in July 2024. The tour will be preceded by the release of the 'Lungu Boy' album which will be Asake's third album in 3 years.

Fireboy is set to release his fourth album which has so far been preceded by the release of singles like 'Everyday' and 'Obaasima'. Oxlade has announced that he will be releasing his debut album titled 'Oxlade From Africa' in 2024. The album was earlier scheduled for March 2024 before being moved back.

Other artists expected to drop projects in 2024 include Wizkid who is set to drop the 'Morayo' album in honour of his late mother.

Here are some of the artists expected to drop projects in 2024

  1. Rema - He Is
  2. Chike - Son Of Chike
  3. Asake - Lungu Boy
  4. Peruzzi - Sabali
  5. Oxlade - Oxlade From Africa
  6. SDC, Cavemen, Nsikak - No Love In Lagos
  7. ID Cabasa - Unfinished Business
  8. Pretty Boy DO - Pretty Please
  9. Maleek Berry - If Only Love Was Enough
  10. Sarz & Wurld - I Love Girls With Trobul 2
  11. Anti World Gangsters - Gang Business 2
  12. LaxyBBK - The Mask II
  13. Minz - By Any Minz
  14. Lojay - TBA
  15. Fireboy - TBA
  16. Yemi Alade - TBA
  17. Timaya - TBA
  18. ODUMODUBLVCK - TBA
