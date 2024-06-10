ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake is set to headline Madison Square Garden as part of his world tour

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake is set to join the list of Nigerian artists who have headlined the famous Madison Square Garden.

Asake is set to headline Madison Square Garden as part of his world tour
Asake is set to headline Madison Square Garden as part of his world tour

Recommended articles

On June 10, 2024, Asake announced his 2024 "Lungu Boy Tour" on his social media handles while also announcing the impending arrival of his third album.

The tour is set to kick off with a headlining performance in Afronation on July 29, 2024, in Portmatio before stopping for another headlining performance at the Wireless Festival in London.

As part of the tour, Asake will be headling some notable Arena in the United States including the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Toyota Centre in Houston, and the famous Madison Square Garden in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other stops on the tour include YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, Zenith Arena in Paris, Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Palladium in Cologne, Sarena in Dublin, and Promiseland in Australia.

The iconic Arenas Asake is set to headline is a testament to his status as one of Nigeria's biggest stars. In 2023, the Grammy-nominated hitmaker joined Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy as Nigerian artists to have headlined the O2 Arena (Rema would also joined the list shortly after Asake). His upcoming headline performance at Madison Square Garden will make him the fourth Nigerian artist behind Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido to have headlined the famous venue.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake is set to headline Madison Square Garden as part of his world tour

Asake is set to headline Madison Square Garden as part of his world tour

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' leads Nollywood films at the box office two weeks in a row

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' leads Nollywood films at the box office two weeks in a row

Asake excites fans with the announcement of his new album

Asake excites fans with the announcement of his new album

If you're using organic you're stripping away skin layers – BBNaija's Uriel on bleaching

If you're using organic you're stripping away skin layers – BBNaija's Uriel on bleaching

Portable previews diss track for content creator Saida Boj

Portable previews diss track for content creator Saida Boj

Watch a clip from Daniel Oriahi's film 'The Weekend' premiering at Tribeca Film Festival

Watch a clip from Daniel Oriahi's film 'The Weekend' premiering at Tribeca Film Festival

Watch Odunlade Adekola be a violent gang lord in the trailer for 'Lakatabu'

Watch Odunlade Adekola be a violent gang lord in the trailer for 'Lakatabu'

Hanks Anuku says viral videos that falsely painted him unwell made him lose jobs

Hanks Anuku says viral videos that falsely painted him unwell made him lose jobs

Tems' debut album is a toast to growth and self-discovery [Review]

Tems' debut album is a toast to growth and self-discovery [Review]

Pulse Sports

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station'

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station' [Review]

Ruger returns with 2 new exciting singles 'Luv Again' & 'Make Way'

Ruger returns with 2 new exciting singles 'Luv Again' & 'Make Way'

Fireboy DML drops visuals for hit single 'Everyday' [NAN]

Fireboy DML drops visuals for hit single 'Everyday' featuring Bloody Civilian