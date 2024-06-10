Asake is set to headline Madison Square Garden as part of his world tour

On June 10, 2024, Asake announced his 2024 "Lungu Boy Tour" on his social media handles while also announcing the impending arrival of his third album.

The tour is set to kick off with a headlining performance in Afronation on July 29, 2024, in Portmatio before stopping for another headlining performance at the Wireless Festival in London.

As part of the tour, Asake will be headling some notable Arena in the United States including the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Toyota Centre in Houston, and the famous Madison Square Garden in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other stops on the tour include YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, Zenith Arena in Paris, Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Palladium in Cologne, Sarena in Dublin, and Promiseland in Australia.