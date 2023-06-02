CKay drops new single 'Nwayi'

On June 2, 2023, CKay released a new single titled 'Nwayi' which comes off the back of his recent hit single 'Hallelujah' feat Blaqbonez.

His latest single is a smooth blend of Pop and R&B which he sprinkles with his Emo-pop melodies and Igbo lyrics for a song that appeals to both local and international listeners.

CKay has been in fine form in 2023 with his captivating collaborations. He has featured on tracks with Olamide, Blaqbonez, and most recently with Joeboy on his 'Wetin Be Love'.

After gaining acceptance and fame with his viral global hit 'Love, Nwantiti', CKay is aiming to consolidate his place in the local industry and Nigerian fans. He recently embarked on a massive campus tour where he thrilled fans on campuses across multiple states.