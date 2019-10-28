On October 27, 2019, the 6th Africa Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) held in Bomb Factory, Dallas, Texas.

Born Innocent Ujah Idibia, Nigerian legend, 2Baba, was honoured with a #20YearsAKing Special Recognition Award for his pioneering role in the evolution and rise of Afrobeats over the last two decades.

Widely recognized as the most important figure in pushing contemporary African pop music from a local force into a global movement, 2Baba is a bonafide trailblazer in all ramifications, This is proven by his hit records, classics, international collaborations, sold out stadium concerts, international awards, huge endorsements deals, humanitarian work and many more.

Accepting what is his third special recognition award in a landmark year, 2Baba thanked the organisers, Big A Entertainment and everyone who supported his movement globally. He also seized the moment to stress the need for the proceeds of the global penetration of Afrobeats. He feels that the movement can benefit Africans at home and in the Diaspora.

Big A's successful journey into the music promotion and the organisation of AFRIMMA, began with the hugely successful staging of the 2face Live in Dallas concert in November 2009.

Anderson Obiagwu, Founder of Big A Entertainment and Executive Producer of AFRIMMA noted, "We owe a lot to his star power, professional conduct and friendly disposition. But for him, we may have not been able to find the desire and commitment to continue in this path. We are always proud to be associated with his brand and person."

