Ahead of the 2019 AFRIMA, Tiwa Savage and Awilo Longomba are billed to perform alongside 30 music African acts at the AFRIMA music village in Lagos.

The AFRIMA music village performance is one of the lined-up activities in heralding the music and cultural-exchange festival, AFRIMA.

Scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 21, 2019, at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, other Nigerian music acts scheduled to perform at the music village are 2Face, Teni the Entertainer, Ycee, Pasuma Wonder, Rudeboy, Saheed Osupa, Small Doctor, Skiibi, Niniola, Falz, DJ Spinall, and Mr. P.

Ghana’s dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy; South Africa’s Nasty C, Sho Madjozi and Master KG will also join their African counterparts on the 6th AFRIMA Music Village stage. Also performing is Sauti Sol from Kenya, Rayvanny from Tanzania, Daphne from Cameroon; Anna Jone from Angola, Toofan from Togo, Aminux from Morocco, and Kanvee Adams from Liberia.

The event, which is billed to be the convergence of top music stars from across the 5 African regions, African artiste in the diaspora, past AFRIMA winners, as well as past and present nominees of AFRIMA will also have DJ Cuppy, 9ice, Fireboy, Atawewe, Harrysong, Q.dot, Obesere, Slimcase, Mr. Reel, Mayorkun, Reminisce, and DJ Neptune gracing the stage.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Project Lead and Head of Media, AFRIMA, Sola Dada comments; “It is no doubt this year's AFRIMA Music Village attendees will leave with utmost fulfillment. The decision by the International Committee of AFRIMA to change the venue and take the concert closer to the grassroots in Agege Stadium, Agege Lagos where die-hard and loyal music lovers are, is to avail them the opportunity to experience their favorite African stars perform live on stage. From its inception, the concert has catered to its audience creating an experience that stays with them for a long time.

The previous edition in Ghana at the 100,000-capacity Independence Square in Accra left the crowd yearning for more, and the 6th edition will surely surpass previous ones,” he added.

The AFRIMA Music Village is followed by the AFRIMA roundtable business summit on November 23 while the Music Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, November 23.