Global stars Flavour, Buju Banton, Marley, Oskido, others combine for 'One Drum'

The highly anticipated 'One Drum' EP has dropped, bringing a wave of Afrobeats, reggae, and Amapiano sounds that unite the African continent with its diaspora in a cultural celebration.

After the successful release of two hit singles 'AfroWave' by South Africa’s Scorpion Kings and 'Let’s Dance' by Nigerian sensation Flavour—the EP is poised to take the world by storm with its diverse and groundbreaking tracks.

Leading the pack as a breakout hit is 'Stop Stressin', a powerful and rhythmic collaboration between reggae royalty Stephen Marley and Jamaican legend Buju Banton.

The track, a masterful blend of Afrobeat and reggae, is produced by South African musical pioneer and multi-Grammy award-winning producer Gordon “The Commissioner” Williams. Featuring stirring lyrics, a thumping bassline, and pulsating beats, 'Stop Stressin' delivers a message of resilience and positivity, solidifying its place as a standout on the One Drum EP.

Adding to the EP's dynamic flair is Sofiya Nzau's 'Besa', which promises to be a massive hit on dancefloors worldwide. The song comes in two captivating versions: an Afrohouse version, rich with deep African rhythms, and an energetic Amapiano version that transforms the track into a must-hear club anthem. Sung in Kikuyu, Sofiya's charismatic charm and powerful delivery shine through, making 'Besa' a standout performance that speaks to her unique versatility and global appeal.

Sofiya Nzau, whose star continues to rise, stated, 'The energy behind 'Besa' is about freedom, joy, and the beat of Africa's heart. I wanted the song to capture the essence of who we are while making people dance.'

Other highlights on the 'One Drum' EP include the deeply spiritual track 'Coming Home', featuring the late Joseph (Mercar) Marley, alongside his brothers Zion Marley and Thee Legacy, a South African isicathamiya ensemble, in a soulful ballad that calls on the African diaspora to reconnect with their roots.

