11 emerging artists showcasing Africa's diverse genres

Although Amapiano and Afrobeats are dominating the African music soundscape, the continent is filled with other exciting genres being explored by talented emerging artists.

From R&B, EDM, Lekompo, Asakaa, Dancehall, Fuji, Gqom among others, Africa is blessed with a breathtaking collection of exciting music that can offer listeners a gratifying experience outside of the mainstream genres.

Here are 11 emerging artists showcasing the diverse genres across sub-Saharan Africa.

1. Kaestyle

Kaestyle is a Nigerian recording artist and music producer hailing from Port Harcourt city, reflects his relaxed personality through his music. His smooth vocals, leaning towards R&B and soul, greatly influence his musical style. With exceptional penmanship and prowess, Kaestyle is carving a niche for himself in Nigeria's growing music industry. His latest release, Egberi is a fusion of highlife and drill, showcasing his versatility and innovation.

2. Kold AF

Kold AF is an emerging artist renowned for her unique blend of soul, dancehall, and R&B. She has impressed on her projects: her two-song EP Kold Szn in 2022 and her collaborative EP with French producer BGRZ, titled Kollide, released in 2023.

3. Sigag Lauren

Sigag Lauren is a Nigerian EDM producer, DJ, singer, and songwriter. He is renowned for his innovative production style and versatility in blending various genres. His talent for crafting infectious beats and captivating soundscapes has earned him widespread admiration among his audience. Sigag has released numerous new singles in addition to his album. The upbeat song Minds Already Made Up has an addictive groove that will have listeners dancing.

4. Kah-lo

Kah-lo is a dance music artist whose music stands out with its unique style that has earned her a Grammy nomination for her work with British DJ Riton on Rinse and Repeat. She released her debut album Pain and Pleasure in 2023.

5. Lemon Adisa

Lemon Adisa is a captivating performer known for skillfully blending fuji music with genres like pop, R&B, and hip-hop to create an exciting fusion. He recently released an EP titled Yeebo.

6. Kharishma

Kharishma is certainly Lekompo’s leading lady and to that effect, has been dominating the music charts and is currently one of the genre’s artists to watch. Her notable songs include Matome and Sekoloto and the latter is credited with introducing her unique vocal style to a wider audience.

7. Mr Thela

Mr Thela, a Gqom DJ and producer from the mother city’s independently released album Tronics Land Series 2 placed him in the success circle of Gqom music. He first hit the music scene in 2020 with the South African Music Awards nominated album, Make Cape Town Great Again.

8. Filah Lah Lah

Known for her soothing sounds, BET Africa Soul Cypher alum Filah Lah Lah is a vastly talented Rhythm and Blues artist who recently inked a music deal with Sony Africa, her talent extends beyond just singing. She writes with such compassion, parallel to writing synonymous with the 40s and 60s. Her recent release Call Me is a perfect example.

9. Lwah Ndlunkulu

Lwah Ndlunkulu is known for infusing traditional elements in her music. A perfect example of an artist intersecting traditional music and modern sounds, in her case, Maskandi and Afropop. She had a fantastic year as a featured artist on the South African Maskandi hit song Paris with Mthandeni SK. Her talent shines on Ngiyeza and Ithuba which permeates the music atmosphere, from Kwazulu Natal to Gauteng.

10. DESIREE

Leading producer, DESIREE is prominent in the EDM space. Known for her enthralling sets, DESIREE’s Psilocybin got Mzansi dancing. DESIREE’s career has seen her consistently performing dance music at sought-after music-leaning venues around the world.

11. Jay Bhad

Jay Bhad is a Ghanaian artist known for his work in the Asakaa genre, Ghanaian drill music which fuses elements of drill instrumentation with hiplife melodies. His music is shaped by his reality with notable songs like Condemn and Y3 Y3 Dom underscoring his talent.