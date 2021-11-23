Adele breaking records again with her latest album, 30

‘30’ has now sold about 575,000 copies on its third day since release putting safe distance between it and Taylor Swift’s project which had top spot having sold 462,000 copies this year. This album is already toeing the path of the British singer’s past work which always outsells everything before it. The album also looks set to beat the impressive ABBA first week sales record that was being celebrated not too long ago.

Adele’s album which chronicles events surrounding her dissolved marriage and how it affects her and her son has captured the heart of audiences all over the world and reinforces her claim prior to its release that there will always be space for her kind of music in the industry and the numbers she is now racking up makes good on that claim.

Due to the album being less than a week old, the successes being recorded are not yet reflecting on the charts. That will not be the case next week at which point it will probably be a disruptive force on the charts going by the numbers it is already racking up. Swift’s chart-topping re-recorded album will only have the grace of the next few days before giving way to the inevitable Adele going by this week’s sales numbers.

---

"Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects."

----