Adekunle Gold's 'Falling Up' played in Louis Vuitton's Paris fashion show

Adeayo Adebiyi

Adekunle Gold was among the Nigerian superstars who attended the Louis Vuitton's fashion show in Paris.

The event was kicked off by Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams and held outdoors on the turf-lined runway at UNESCO headquarters on the evening of June 18, 2024.

Among the songs played at the fashion display was Adekunle Gold's 'Falling Up' featuring 13X Grammy winner Pharrell Williams and 4X Grammy winner Nile Rodgers.

The song was released as one of the tracks on Adekunle Gold's critically acclaimed 2023 album 'Tequila Ever After' which had hits songs like 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky, 'Ogaranya', and 'Wrong Person' feat Odumodublvck.

The award-winning hitmaker Adekunle Gold was at the Lous Vuitton event in France alongside other Nigerian superstars including Rema, Mr. Eazi and Grammy winners Tems, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.

Adekunle Gold is one of the Nigerian artists who has shown a keen interest in fashion. In 2023, he was part of the unveiling of Manchester United's Adidas luxury wear collection.

Adekunle Gold has continued his fine form in 2024 with the release of the hit single 'Rodo' while also recently delivering an exciting verse on Falz's 'Who Go Pay'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

Adekunle Gold's 'Falling Up' played in Louis Vuitton's Paris fashion show

