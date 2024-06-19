Adekunle Gold's 'Falling Up' played in Louis Vuitton's Paris fashion show

The event was kicked off by Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams and held outdoors on the turf-lined runway at UNESCO headquarters on the evening of June 18, 2024.

Among the songs played at the fashion display was Adekunle Gold's 'Falling Up' featuring 13X Grammy winner Pharrell Williams and 4X Grammy winner Nile Rodgers.

The song was released as one of the tracks on Adekunle Gold's critically acclaimed 2023 album 'Tequila Ever After' which had hits songs like 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky, 'Ogaranya', and 'Wrong Person' feat Odumodublvck.

The award-winning hitmaker Adekunle Gold was at the Lous Vuitton event in France alongside other Nigerian superstars including Rema, Mr. Eazi and Grammy winners Tems, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.

Adekunle Gold is one of the Nigerian artists who has shown a keen interest in fashion. In 2023, he was part of the unveiling of Manchester United's Adidas luxury wear collection.