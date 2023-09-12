Adekunle Gold stars in Adidas Street Wear collection

The Streetwear is created for fans who want to support their clubs while showing their styles.

Nigerian award-winning international music star Adekunle Gold is the brain behind the Manchester United edition which is created for wearability so fans can represent their passion in added comfort and style.

Adidas worked with each club to appoint a Creative Lead, tapping into the worlds of fashion and music, and ensuring the unique flair of each team came through with bespoke individuality.

Adekunle Gold is joined by other international superstars including American Grammy-nominated rapper Pusha T who designed the Arsenal version and Mexican rapper Alemán who designed the Real Madrid streetwear.