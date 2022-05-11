Adekunle Gold and Ty Dolla $ign drops a beautiful video for 'One Woman'

Following the release of his critically acclaimed new album 'Catch Me If You Can' earlier this year, Adekunle Gold, the ever popular international Afropop sensation, unveils the sunny, breathtaking visual for his single 'One Woman,' featuring award-winning US Hip-Hop and R&B artist Ty Dolla $ign.
Adekunle Gold returns with the video for 'One Woman,' which features beautiful colored vixens and American singer Ty Dolla $ign.
Adekunle Gold and Ty Dolla $ign star in the video, which features beautiful black women dressed in exquisite fashion. The eye-catching visual, directed by Ghanaian photographer and visual artist Mike Amofah and shot at the Flamingo Estate in Los Angeles, highlights Adekunle Gold's unparalleled musicality and style credentials, as well as his triumphant evolution into a fully-fledged, global music superstar and fashion icon. It also features a cameo from top model and Armani Beauty spokesperson Madisin Rian.
