Adekunle Gold and Ty Dolla $ign drops a beautiful video for 'One Woman'

Adekunle Gold and Ty Dolla $ign star in the video, which features beautiful black women dressed in exquisite fashion. The eye-catching visual, directed by Ghanaian photographer and visual artist Mike Amofah and shot at the Flamingo Estate in Los Angeles, highlights Adekunle Gold's unparalleled musicality and style credentials, as well as his triumphant evolution into a fully-fledged, global music superstar and fashion icon. It also features a cameo from top model and Armani Beauty spokesperson Madisin Rian.