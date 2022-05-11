RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Adekunle Gold and Ty Dolla $ign drops a beautiful video for 'One Woman'

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Adekunle Gold returns with the video for 'One Woman,' which features beautiful colored vixens and American singer Ty Dolla $ign.

Adekunle Gold One Woman video
Adekunle Gold One Woman video

Following the release of his critically acclaimed new album 'Catch Me If You Can' earlier this year, Adekunle Gold, the ever popular international Afropop sensation, unveils the sunny, breathtaking visual for his single 'One Woman,' featuring award-winning US Hip-Hop and R&B artist Ty Dolla $ign.

Adekunle Gold and Ty Dolla $ign star in the video, which features beautiful black women dressed in exquisite fashion. The eye-catching visual, directed by Ghanaian photographer and visual artist Mike Amofah and shot at the Flamingo Estate in Los Angeles, highlights Adekunle Gold's unparalleled musicality and style credentials, as well as his triumphant evolution into a fully-fledged, global music superstar and fashion icon. It also features a cameo from top model and Armani Beauty spokesperson Madisin Rian.

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ladipoe and Rema shares 'Afro Jigga' video

Ladipoe and Rema shares 'Afro Jigga' video

Nigerian Idol Season 7: Top three idols emerge as Jordan exits the competition

Nigerian Idol Season 7: Top three idols emerge as Jordan exits the competition

Adekunle Gold and Ty Dolla $ign drops a beautiful video for 'One Woman'

Adekunle Gold and Ty Dolla $ign drops a beautiful video for 'One Woman'

Behind the lyrics: Future ‘WAIT FOR U’ (feat. Drake and Tems)

Behind the lyrics: Future ‘WAIT FOR U’ (feat. Drake and Tems)

AMVCA8 nominee Edgard Leroy on making magic behind the scenes

AMVCA8 nominee Edgard Leroy on making magic behind the scenes

Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence, speaks against polygamy

Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence, speaks against polygamy

‘Blood Sisters’ hits new milestone, makes Netflix’s top 10 list of TV shows

‘Blood Sisters’ hits new milestone, makes Netflix’s top 10 list of TV shows

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer debuts ahead of December release

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer debuts ahead of December release

Singer Kcee shuts down Chupez Talent Hunt Competition, winner walks home with N1.2million

Singer Kcee shuts down Chupez Talent Hunt Competition, winner walks home with N1.2million

Trending

"Give me 2 years, I'll be bigger than Wizkid" - Portable

Portable and Wizkid (Legit)

Tems becomes first Nigerian artist to debut at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100

Tems

Wizkid wins 'Best African Artiste of the Year' at Ghana Music Awards 2022

Wizkid

Pulse List: All songs featured on the Netflix series 'Blood Sisters'

Blood Sisters series [Netflix]