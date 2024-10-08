Phyno delivers a masterpiece with 'Full Time Job' [Review]

After tapping Africa's biggest export Burna Boy for a remix that broadened his moment, Phyno followed up with a collaboration with British rapper Arrdee in what signals a move to partake in the "Afrobeats to the world".

Phyno's intentions are made even more clear with the release of his fifth album 'Full Time Job' which celebrates his longevity as one of Nigerian music's most dynamic voices.

While the reticent rapper isn't one to toot his horn, Phyno's success is a blueprint and an inspiration for a generation of artists to combine rich Igbo cultural heritage with hip-hop, and Afrobeats to create era-defining music. Hence his monikers Ezege and The Godfather.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phyno's fifth album 'Full Time Job' paints a vivid picture of the artistry with which he has held sway for a decade.

A Kingmaker, Phyno has evolved into an artist who platforms emerging talents. He recently crowned fast-rising rapper Jeriq, King in the East, and signed talented star Alpha P to his Pent Hauze imprint. The multi-award-winning star celebrates his glowing legacy on the swaggering opener 'It's Nothing' before announcing his return to the busy Afrobeats street with the pulsating 'Back Outside' featuring protegee Cheque.

Phyno's longevity can be credited to the ease with which he shapeshifts across genre lines while staying in touch with the pulse of the culture. This versatility shines on an album where Phyno makes music that reflects his artistic and personal evolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

He embraces Dancehall cadences on 'Eyes On Them' next to British rapper Chip where he celebrates the accomplishments that come with running his race rather than engage in what can be a rat race for success in a highly competitive industry.

Phyno has previously collaborated across the Atlantic. He tapped Grammy-nominated American rapper D Smoke for his last album 'Something To Live For'. Since 2021 when he released his fourth album, Nigerian mainstream music has gained more global momentum, and Phyno's place in the scheme of things is that of a star who can make era-relevant music without losing himself.

It's this originality and a bold display of his talent that shapes the log drum punctuated 'Time Of My Life' where he thumps his chest on a record he has British rapper Arrdee following his lead.

He surfs on the wavy 'Pinterest' where he taps British star group NSG for a Swing record that gives the album a contemporary hip-hop touch.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Phyno has always shown a maturity that far surpasses many of his peers, some moments on his fifth album reflect the introspection of a 37-year-old star who's in a position to spare a lesson or two on life.

He encourages patience and a measured approach to life on 'Nwayo Nwayo'. He looks back on his journey and expresses heartfelt gratitude on the Jay Synths-produced 'Grateful' where Njideka Okeke's 'Kene nu onye kere igwe na uwa' adds both sentimental and cultural depth. This delectable song is one of those songs that holds up Phyno's rapping prowess and ability to craft records that connect with listeners.

Popular socialite Ramon Abass AKA Huspuppi makes a surprise guest appearance on the Niphkeys-produced 'Nwoke Esike' where Phyno applauds the resilience, industry, and brotherhood of the Igbo nation.

Hushpuppi who is now cooling his heels in a US Prison over wire and cyber fraud admonished listeners to live within their means. Just as the track is a personal and cultural reflection inspired by maturing, Hushpuppi's appearance also shows Phyno's desire to not habour ill will even against a man with whom he had a public beef.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even when he explores romantic discourse on 'Deep' featuring Fave, it's from the maturity of a man fully aware of his flaws and the swagger of an artist whose talent can fit next to other acts.

Several things combine to make 'Full Time Job' a great album, chief among which is a fine collection of well-arranged songs that hold up Phyno's genius and reflect Nigerian music diversity. Also unmissable is the exquisite production led by the stellar Jay Synths.

Phyno explores rich Igbo culture to craft the Highlife love record 'Sweet Karma' feat Johnny Drille and the Ogene-driven party starters 'Men Don Show Face' featuring Flavour and 'Anthem Ndi Eze' that celebrates his people's flambouyant upbeat characteristics. These records are poised to buoy his cache of hits and with December just around the corner, they can be bet on to dominate events in the East.

Phyno's fifth album 'Full Time Job' paints a vivid picture of the artistry with which he has held sway for a decade. Even as listeners, including this writer, have come to expect top-shelf projects from Phyno, the vigour he shows on 'Full Time Job' is majestic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

ADVERTISEMENT

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Themes and Delivery: 1.7/2

Production: 1.7/2

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.7/2

Execution: 1.8/2