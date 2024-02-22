Zica Zoe gets up close & personal on 'Not Easy To Forget'

Zica intends to make a bold statement and she makes this clear in the opening record 'Dem Go Hear'. On the Afrobeat blend she deploys storytelling to offer insight into her journey as she shares her struggles and resilience in continuous pursuit of her ambitions. The horns, delivery, and harmonies come together to offer a modern take on Fela's Afrobeat.

Intending to get up close and personal, Zica continues are storytelling as she delves into the realm of the hopeless romantic. Her earnest vocals, smooth adlibs, and digestible lyrics make for an infectious record driven by Afro-Garage bounce.

She pledges are all - body, soul, and money - in the sensually fuelled 'Desire' as she continues to pour from within in the slow burner. She borrows from Calypso in 'Not Easy To Forget' where like the production on the record, she toots her horns in declaring the unforgettable hold she possesses on all those who experience her wonder. And while might be a hopeless romantic, Zica makes it clear that she doesn't settle for less. She knows what she carries and expects equal reciprocation. It's this clear-headed approach to love that also informs the EP that walks a clear sonic and thematic path.

The mid-tempo breezy EP comes to a smooth end with 'Bad Energy' where she restates a desire to lead a stress-free positive life in a song that packs the soothing laid-back sonics that soundtracks an easy life.

Zica Zoe's 'Not Easy To Forget' excels on a decisive approach that combines multiple Afrobeats elements while retaining a pacing that captures her vocal strength, melodic molding ability, and significant R&B leaning.

With the tempo making the songs sonically similar, the Afrobeat-infused 'Dem Go Hear' carries the most commercial leaning needed to make it a lead single within the context of Afrobeats and the Nigerian music industry.

Zica already appeared to understand how to combine Pidgin and English to convey her thoughts which is a necessity in the mainstream. Exploring an upbeat production might be inevitable should she desire to make commercial music and she doesn't have to sacrifice her essence as she can always use her projects to showcase her depth like the superstar Tiwa Savage has consistently done.

However, with her impressive talent and clarity of purpose who knows if she can get her own Libianca moment and score a hit outside of the mainstream blueprint.

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.4/2

Production: 1.4/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.4/2

Execution: 1.4/2