Boj & Ajebutter22 toast to the good life on ‘Make E No Cause Fight 3'

For the mainstream, their music is invaluable material that showcases the sonic range and diversity that abound in Nigerian music.

Although the avant-garde crafting of Alte music is done to appeal to and represent a certain demographic operating outside the mainstream, some of the leading voices of this movement have significant mainstream followings including Boj & Ajebutter22 whose 'Make E No Cause Fight' series carry significant mainstream leanings.

After two installments with the last one a partnership with award-winning talented rapper Falz, Ajebutter22 & Boj returns with the third edition of their exciting collaborative project.

'Make E No Cause Fight 3' follows the same path as the earlier installments as Boj & Ajebutter combines Afrobeats and indigenous music elements with their unique artistic approach to offer a richly enjoyable experience.

Like the stress-free and easygoing personas of the curators, the music packs lush and tropical elements that make for music that offers a good time.

Glass in hand while sunning at a warm beach overlooking nature's beauty with all worries locked out of the moment - this is the type of feeling 'Make E No Cause Fight 3' inspires.

From Boj's smooth serenading baritone to Ajebutter22's laid-back conversational flows, listeners get music that offers a relaxing ambience while both artists promote thrills but cheap and luxurious.

For 6 years, the duo has offered the best of themselves through their collaborative effort that has birthed memorable records. They look back at the humble beginnings of their impressive careers in '42' as the journey continues on a new EP that continues to advance Alte music.

The horns on 'Emergency' combine with percussions as Boj rolls out lambas while Ajebutter22 delivers his trademark rhymes therapeutic slow burner. This soothing ambiance is recreated on the High Life infused 'Rora' where the enjoyment connoisseurs offer a befitting soundtrack to the good life.

They tapped fellow alte icons Show Dem Camp for 'Sweet Life' where Log drums combine with Highlife rhythm for a dazzling palm wine record. When they preach true romantic love on 'DITR', it's with the confidence of a smooth criminal or Yoruba Demons if you want, capable of hypnotising women with their words and listeners with their feel-good music.

Like the earlier installments 'Make E No Cause Fight 3' is an enjoyable body for work delicately crafted by connoisseurs of the good life who continue to find creative ways to offer listeners the same.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.6/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2