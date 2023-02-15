'Continental Playlist': King Perry's statement of intent [Pulse Album Review]

His Dancehall credential is on display all through the album as he explores genre-familiar steamy topics while also touching on the feel-good lifestyle of a star.

The play for the mainstream is evident in the competitions and the artists he employed to help take the project across the line.

In 'On God' where he expresses his gratitude, there is an obvious use of crowd vocals. 'Oh No' and 'Turkey Nla' is an Amapiano party-starter, with the latter employing the assistance of a tested hitmaker in Tekno whose superpower is his ability to make water down sound for easy digestion. Log drums make a bold appearance in 'Tight Condition' where he combines with fast-rising sensation Victony to create a record that delivers on the steamy cadence synonymous with Caribbean dance music.

There are however weak stretches on the album in which the Dancehall cadence doesn't excel on its own merit and neither does the infusion of Pop and R&B elevate it.

Despite Ria Sean's stimulating vocals on 'Flamingo' the R&B infusion was at crossroads with the bland Dancehall beat and King Perry's uninspiring delivery.

Also, King Perry's Runtown-esque delivery on 'No Stress' that's a combination of Pop, Hip Hop, and Dancehall made for a dated genre blending infusion that combines with the preceding song for a weak spell.

He returns to the basics in 'Denge' where he combines with 1da Banton for Ajegunle-styled ragga as he closes the project with an imposing Dancehall record.

Final Notes

'Continental Playlist' delivers a variety of Pop, Amapiano, and Dancehall sounds for a project that appeals to a larger audience who can find a song they enjoy.

The album sequence achieved a strong opening which is key in retaining listeners' attention before slipping to an underwhelming finish.

There are fine details to take away from the production. Like the use of horns in the opening track and the infusion of log drums and crowd vocals. The production straddled mainstream Afropop music and Dancehall while trying hard to lean more towards Dancehall.

Individually, some tracks excel with 'Tight Condition' standing out while as a project it conveys a Dancehall theme while suffering from a lack of command and cutting edge.

Overall, 'Continental Playlist' conveys the mainstream ambitions of the curator.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Album Sequencing: 1.4/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.3/2

Production: 1.3/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.4/2

Execution: 1.4/2