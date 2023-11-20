ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Joeboy gets up close & personal in 'Body, Spirit, and Soul'

Adeayo Adebiyi

After releasing a sensational album where Afrobeats markers underscored his exploration of Pop and R&B, Joeboy returns with an EP that serves as dessert to his fans.

A Pulse review of Joeboy's 'Body, Spirit, and Soul'
A Pulse review of Joeboy's 'Body, Spirit, and Soul'

Recommended articles

He opts to boost his catalogue with a new 5-track EP 'Body, Spirit, and Soul' which offers an up-close view into his relationship personal and romantic.

While he offered his body and spirit in romantic pursuit in his sophomore album, in the follow-up, he offers insights into his personal worries while maintaining the same willingness to wear his heart on his sleeve.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't like to pretend. What you see is what you get," he says in the opener 'Only God Can Save Me' where he makes supplications to a higher power to get him through a hard time.

The same honesty with which he uses to write heartfelt love numbers is deployed in addressing friends who are only there for the good time. While the music evolves to embrace current mainstream sonic appeal, his music carries the unmistakable essence that distinguishes him.

The cheerful YOLO record '24/7' is an exciting Pop record single from the same fabric as his mega smash hit 'Alcohol'. 'Telephone' where he seeks out his love interest is reminiscent of some of his exciting offerings.

He flexes his vocals and his ability to domesticate R&B with street-familiar language in 'Enemy' and 'Surviving' on tracks that carry a similar appeal as his brilliant record 'Contour'.

Joeboy is a man who loves to explore the full spectrum of his emotions. Whether it be his troubles, being a hopeless romantic, or addressing the difficulty of finding love. He loves to give a part of himself to listeners and in this EP, he opens up his spirit in expression of his varying emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Body, Spirit, and Soul' is quintessentially Joeboy. Easy to digest and stunningly beautiful. At a time when most Nigerian consumers are spent and can't be bothered with long-form projects, this EP is a suitable offering from an artist who keeps giving his best.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

ADVERTISEMENT

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

ADVERTISEMENT

Production: 1.6/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2

TOTAL - 8 - Victory

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Charles Okpaleke's latest title 'Blood Vessel' teases survival drama

Charles Okpaleke's latest title 'Blood Vessel' teases survival drama

Joeboy gets up close & personal in 'Body, Spirit, and Soul'

Joeboy gets up close & personal in 'Body, Spirit, and Soul'

Mayorkun discloses why he kept his mother's identity a secret

Mayorkun discloses why he kept his mother's identity a secret

I struggled to find accomodation when I first came to lagos - Shallipopi

I struggled to find accomodation when I first came to lagos - Shallipopi

Kanayo O Kanayo set to play lead role in Showmax's new series 'Agu'

Kanayo O Kanayo set to play lead role in Showmax's new series 'Agu'

Wizkid calls Asake, Rema, ODUMODUBLVCK his favourite artists at the moment

Wizkid calls Asake, Rema, ODUMODUBLVCK his favourite artists at the moment

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Joeboy gets personal on new EP 'Body, Soul, & Spirit'

Joeboy gets personal on new EP 'Body, Soul, & Spirit'

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Afrobeats royalty Omawumi dazzles on new project 'More'

Omawumi offers brilliant pieces of herself in 'More'

Rema is the youngest African artist to sell out O2 Arena

Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert

A Pulse review of Presido La Pluto' by Afrobeats star Shallipopi

Shallipopi documents his mainstream rise with 'Presido La Pluto'