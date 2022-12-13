Ajebo Hustlers curates the ultimate Bad Boy manual [Pulse Album review]

They have mastered the act of making music simple and easily digestible through its narrative style, infectious melody, and swaggering delivery. Yet, so sophisticated in its cadence so much that it's beyond forgery or imitation.

After delivering a no-skip debut akbum 'Kpos Lifestyle Vol 1' and lending their talent to other artists, Ajebo Hustlers return with an extended play on which they explore romance, ambitions, and a recurring bad boy theme.

Irrespective of the genre, Ajebo Hustlers have an elasticity that allows them to dominate any sound with a brand of music that carries a Highlife Spice, Hip Hop, and Nigerian Konto variant of Dancehall music. Their sound cannot be pegged but it classifies as Pop for its primary mainstream elements.

These mainstream elements come together perfectly on 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101' where they combine Pop, Amapiano, and Highlife for a Pop project.

Being a Bad Boy mean different things to different people. For Ajebo Hustlers, it means chasing your dream, giving room for romantic love, exploring a sexual appetite, and perhaps unlocking a philandering side when heartbroken.

The choice of 'Dreams' as the opening track is not only sonically appropriate but it also topically conveys their ambition and the importance placed on it. The vocals echo the belief and hunger of artists focused on their dream and possessing the confidence to actualize it.

Bad Boys do fall in love and when it hurts, it hurts badly. The album is a full circle that tells the story of a Bad Boy who allowed himself to fall for a lady who later turned around to break his heart.

In 'In Love' feat Fave, they share the surreal feeling of losing oneself to love, especially when one least expected to. This romantic adventure comes to a bitter end in 'Kisses' where they narrate the pain of being cheated on. In both singles, they employ a simple template of two rap verses and a chorus. The singing compliments the rap which is delivered mostly in pidgin in a narrative technique that retains attention.

Even when three Amapiano singles are placed in succession, they carry different techniques and styles so that they sound different while retaining their signature style.

In 'No Love' feat Mayorkun, they go in search of sexual desire. Perhaps a way to numb the pain that comes with heartbreak. However, they retain enough awareness to play it safe as is indicate in the condom line. The ability to deliver sexually suggestive content appears to be a common denominator for Port Harcourt boys and Ajebo Hustlers thrived on this subject.

While 'No Love' leaned towards more singing, 'No Peace' employs less singing as the beat is allowed to shine. The whistles and the spoken chorus combine for a song that retains core Amapiano elements while delivering familiar lyrics and effects.

Ajebo Hustlers' music thrives on quotables which makes it catchy and memorable. "I no like kele wey be like general market", "18 plus, explicit, she go need God", "Antimonopologeographicasionalism", "My big cucumber loves your big bunda", "I no fit F up no fit shit for church", "she dey give me joy like - these are lines that linger in the memory of listeners while the sonic appeal allows for easier and continuous consumption.

As earlier mentioned, the EP spills into each other as Ajebo Hustlers weaves from falling in love to falling out of love before chasing sexual desires and eventually settling for the streets in 'Burn My Cable'.

Essentially, the EP offers a collection of songs with which Ajebo Hustlers curates the ultimate Bad Boy manual.

According to Ajebo Hustlers, the golden rule for being a bad boy is:

Focus on your dreams and don't fumble the bag chasing pleasures.

Don't hesitate to fall in love when you meet the right person who offers loyalty.

If served, accept the heartbreak with a stiff upper lip.

Then hit the street and explore your sexual desires but do so with caution.

This is Bad Boy Etiquette 101.

Final Points

Overall, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 101' is a complete project that delivers a wholesome listening experience. The project carries the imprint of its curators who know how to deliver a unique brand of music aided by talented producers like Clemzy, Nihpkeyz, and Semzi.

Three songs could have been added to the project to make it a smooth LP. However, a 20 minutes 7-track EP is just as perfect as it makes for easier digestion while also preparing listeners both existing and new to pave the way for the Bad Boys as they come through with their sophomore album.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.7/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.7/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.8/2

Execution: 1.8/2