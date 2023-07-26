ADVERTISEMENT
A Homeland Homecoming for Morgan Heritage at Reggae Sumfest 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Every year since 1993, the world of Reggae gathers together in one village for the Reggae Sumfest Music Festival.

The Royal Family of Reggae who has had a long history with the Sumfest stage dished out a zestful delivery of their classic hits from a catalog stretching beyond two decades, topping their performance off with their latest star-studded album, 'The Homeland' which sonically traces Jamaica to Africa and debuted #1 on the iTunes World Music Albums chart in over 20 countries during the first 24 hours of its release.

Based on unanimous feedback from the audience in attendance and online viewers alike, the Grammy Winning trio not only stole the night but stole the entire festival. The group made an emphatic statement at this year's edition with some hailing it as a defining moment in their career which spans nearly three decades.

“The musical maturity of Morgan Heritage will always touch my soul”, said one fan. “Morgan Heritage looks the same from over 20 years ago and now”, tweeted another. “Morgan Heritage is a breath of fresh air” said one viewer and another posted “Morgan Heritage, another musical dynasty”.

The iconic culturally driven band which has now become a household name in Reggae circles globally, also took the responsibility to underscore the importance of legends who have influenced the genre’s success with their craft during their spectacular performance.

The Trinity dedicated this year’s stellar Reggae Sumfest performance to their late father the Hon. Bishop Ras Denroy Morgan who first brought them to Reggae Sumfest 27 years ago and it was their first time gracing the stage since his ascension last year. They also paid tribute to their long-time producer the late great Bobby “Digital” Dixon, their mentor and Uncle the late architect of Reggae, Toots Hibbert, and the legendary Jimmy Cliff.

Morgan Heritage toured Nigeria and a number of African countries in the first half of 2023 to work on their album ‘The Homeland’ which features Grammy nominated Afrobeat star Made Kuti, award-winning Ghanaian Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy, and Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz and a host of other African Stars. They plan to return to Nigeria before the end of 2023 as a part of their ongoing global tour.

Watch Morgan Heritage perform at Reggae Sumfest 2023 here.

● Morgan Heritage - Reggae Sumfest 2023 (Part 1 of 6)

● Morgan Heritage - Reggae Sumfest 2023 (Part 2 of 6)

● Morgan Heritage – Reggae Sumfest (Part 3 of 6)

● Morgan Heritage - Reggae Sumfest 2023 (Part 4 of 6)

● Morgan Heritage – Reggae Sumfest (Part 5 of 6)

● Morgan Heritage – Reggae Sumfest (Part 6 of 6)

Fans can also see them at their upcoming shows on the Homeland World Tour.

  • July 29, 2023 Belize 
  • August 1, 2023 Guyana 
  • August 4, 2023 Tortola 
  • August 8, 2023 Brooklyn, NY 
Morgan Heritage is a globally resounding reggae music family currently comprising the Trinity - Peetah Morgan, Gramps Morgan, and Mr. Mojo Morgan; all children of the late Reggae legend and Father of A Nation Hon. Ras Denroy Morgan Sr. With 13 studio albums and 3 Grammys over a career spanning two decades, Morgan heritage has become synonymous with reggae music’s worldwide appeal. Their latest LP, 'The Homeland', is a star-studded ode to the group's proud Jamaican and African roots.

Connect with Morgan Heritage via https://biglink.to/hBqu

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.





