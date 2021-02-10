A lot of Nigerian artists got their start in the choir. Music is synonymous to church culture and the choir is central to that. It helps young Nigerians hone their music capabilities either intentionally or unintentionally.

Some have benefitted from it more than others, but here are some Nigerian artists with church backgrounds that you need to know;

Terry G

Veteran Nigerian artists and street music maven, Gabriel ‘Terry G’ Amanyi got his start in the choir as an instrumentalist and vocalist. Then, he found lamba and never looked back.

KCee

The son of a pastor, KCee got his start in the church choir and met his former bandmate, Presh in church. Their first album was even a Gospel album before they moved into Hip-Hop.

D’Banj

The son of a pastor and a military man, D’Banj was a church boy who then learned the accordion from his late brother. He has since gone on to become a rapper and a global superstar.

Don Jazzy

Anyone who knows Don Jazzy knows that he was a multiinstrumentalist in Church. This informed his dexterity at music production.

Olamide

During a 2020 interview, Olamide told Pulse Nigeria that,, “My parents loved music a lot. My popsy was steady blasting it [laughs]; Barrister, Obey, Sunny Ade and all that. Then, our neighbours attended different churches, but they were all members of the choir, I swear [laughs]. Till today, I don’t understand how that was possible [laughs].”

Everyday in Olamide’s childhood surrounding was like a choir session.

Terry Apala

During a January 2019 interview, Nigerian singer-rapper hybrid, Terry Apala told Pulse Nigeria that he got his start in the CAC church choir before he discovered Apala music on the streets of Lagos. Seeing Apala vocalize will blow anybody’s mind.

Cobhams Asuquo

By age eight, Cobhams joined the choir and started playing for St. Charles Iwanga Catholic Church, Ikeja, St. Christopher’s Church and the Protestant Church. He learned the piano by himself. By age 13, he found a PSS-51 piano where he could record multitracks at the same time.