60 Startups selected for the second cohort of Google for Startups Black Founders Fund for Africa

1. Agrikool South Africa Agrikool is an agritech platform that connects farming producers and buyers to a fair and reliable market.

2. Ajua Kenya Ajua is an end-to-end operating system for SMEs to build a credible online presence, get feedback on their businesses and manage the relationship with their customers

3. Awabah Nigeria Awabah is a digital pensions platform for Africa's workforce

4. BAG Innovation Rwanda BAG Innovation is a virtual and gamified platform that offers real-time access to experiential learning for university students and recent graduates

5. Bailport Rwanda Baliport is a cross-border, multi-currency payment platform focused on enabling intra-Africa & Africa outbound money transfers through blockchain.

6. Bee Cameroon Bee finances motorcycles to drivers while also providing training and access to jobs.

7. Bookings Africa Nigeria Bookings Africa enables Africa's gig workforce to digitise and monetize their skills by connecting clients efficiently and transparently to skilled talent across Africa.

8. Brastorne Botswana Brastorne connects the unconnected in Africa, enabling rural villages to have access to the digital world without smartphones or data.

9. Built Ghana Built enables access to business and financial tools for Sub-Saharan African small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

10. BuuPass Kenya BuuPass is a travel startup - building digital rails for Africa’s intercity transport industry and supporting bus, train & flight transportation

11. Cauri Money Senegal Cauri Money is a cashless remittance platform helping African migrants move money from around the world into mobile wallets in Africa.

12. Clafiya Nigeria Clafiya connects individuals, families, and businesses to health practitioners - enabling access to convenient, quality, and affordable, on-demand primary care from their mobile phones

13. ClinicPesa Uganda ClinicPesa provides an easy-to-use platform where low-income users can set aside funds as low as $0.30 daily dedicated towards healthcare and get access to healthcare loans

14. COVA Cameroon COVA is a digital insurance platform that enables partner businesses to easily and seamlessly deliver insurance products to their users

15. CreditAIs South Africa CreditAIs provides credit scoring tools for micro-businesses and individuals that do not fit the existing traditional credit scoring models

16. DohYangu Kenya DohYangu enables end consumers in Africa to shop FMCG products & get cashback rewards at various retail stores, saving up to 25%

17. Easy Matatu Uganda Easy Matatu provides a mobile platform that allows commuters to book and pay for scheduled rides on vetted and inspected minibuses

18. Eden Life Nigeria Eden Life provides an operating system for receiving and rendering essential services in Africa - focused on offering food, cleaning, laundry, and beauty services to their customers.

19. Estate Intel Nigeria Estate Intel provides reliable data to businesses that are investing or operating in the African real estate space.

20. Eversend Uganda Eversend is a neobank, providing critical financial products in Sub-Saharan Africa - including cross-border financial services.

21. Exuus Rwanda Exuus empowers informal saving groups with a digital ledger, digital wallet, decentralised social credit score, and instant micro-loans to both groups and individuals.

22. Flex Finance Nigeria Flex Finance helps businesses in Africa to manage approval workflow, access credit, issue corporate cards to employees and make disbursements all from one platform.

23. FlexPay Kenya FlexPay is a merchant-embedded digital savings platform that rewards customers for saving up for purchases - a save now buy later (SNBL) solution at checkout.

24. Gamr Nigeria Gamr is an eSports tournament aggregation platform, helping African gamers discover tournaments they can play in and get rewarded for.

25. Garri Logistics Ethiopia Garri Logistics matches shippers looking to move cargo with vehicle owners and drivers, while finding optimal route pairings to reduce empty miles.

26. Haul 247 Nigeria Haul247 is a logistics platform that connects manufacturing companies and farmers with trucks and warehouses.

27. Healthlane Cameroon Healthlane provides advanced comprehensive health screening and personalised plans, biometric monitoring, genetic analysis as well as in-person and virtual visits with top-rated doctors .

28. Healthtracka Nigeria Healthtracka is a platform that allows users access on-demand healthcare services in the comfort of their homes.

29.. HerVest Nigeria HerVest offers a highly secured, women-focused financial platform that enables women to participate in key financial services, with a focus on female farmers.

30. Kapsule Rwanda Kapsule is a data as a service company that helps healthcare providers, insurers, and pharmaceutical companies to make better decisions

31. Keep IT Cool Kenya Keep IT Cool is an early-stage, fast-growing social enterprise that leverages technology to strengthen the African aquaculture and poultry value chain through cold chain and storage

32. KUDIGO Ghana KUDIGO offers an omni-channel digital commerce platform to empower micro and small businesses in Africa

33. Kyshi Nigeria Kyshi provides multi-currency accounts and remittance services to and from Africa

34. Leja Kenya Leja is an Android/USSD application enabling African micro-entrepreneurs to digitise all their business transactions and manage all their finance in one place

35. LifeBank Nigeria LifeBank leverages technology to provide value in multiple segments (production, marketplace and distribution) of the healthcare supply chain such as blood, oxygen and medical supplies

36. Mapha South Africa Mapha provides delivery as a service to businesses in peri-urban & township areas

37. Norebase Nigeria Norebase provides a single digital platform and technology tools for entrepreneurs and businesses to start, scale, and operate in any African country and the United States.

38. OneHealth Nigeria OneHealth is an online pharmacy & healthcare platform that provides access to medicines, healthcare information, and solutions (Laboratory services & Doctors) to the last mile patient.

39. PesaChoice Rwanda PesaChoice bridges the gap in liquidity for low-middle income earners across the continent and drives access to financial services.

40. Pindo Rwanda Pindo is a cloud communication platform for businesses, optimised for developers.

41. Pivo Nigeria Pivo is a credit focused digital bank for trade, supporting businesses across Africa

42. QShop Nigeria QShop is an easy to use DIY e-commerce platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses scale and sell better online.

43. Rekisa South Africa Rekisa helps businesses create their e-commerce websites and assists them with various digital marketing activities

44. Scrapays Inc Nigeria Scrapays is creating operating system infrastructure for the recycling value chain in developing nations.

45. Shiip Nigeria Shiip leverages web, mobile and API technology to connect individuals & businesses to delivery services in and out of Africa

46. Solutech (Kenya): Kenya Solutech helps field-sales teams to sell more efficiently by leveraging powerful insights while providing FMCG companies with real-time data for day-to-day and strategic decision-making.

47. Spleet Nigeria Spleet leverages a ‘Rent Now, Pay Later’ model to drive its mission to ensure that every African can afford a space to live in.

48. Stears Nigeria Stears is a financial intelligence company providing subscription-based content & data to global professionals. Its mission is to build the world's most trusted provider of African data.

49. Synnefa Kenya Synnefa is building Africa's first mini-farm ERP connected to IoT sensors that provide soil data which is combined with farmer activity data to create a farmer experience score that is passed on to financial partners to use on their credit score.

50. Technovera South Africa Technovera is an innovative tech startup focused on technology inclusion through the development of simple technologies aimed at improving last mile access in Africa.

51. TERAWORK Nigeria TERAWORK is an online freelance marketplace focused on matching freelancers to service buyers.

52. TIBU Health Kenya TIBU Health is an omnichannel healthtech company connecting patients to healthcare services and professionals at a time and location of their choosing.

53. Topset Education Nigeria Topset Education is an edtech platform that makes quality education accessible to Africans everywhere.

54. TopUp Mama Kenya TopUp Mama enables restaurants in Africa to purchase food supplies, access financial services and manage their business.

55. Wellahealth Nigeria Wellahealth provides technology and financial tools to healthcare providers and patients to enable affordability and accessibility of healthcare in emerging markets.

56. Xente Uganda Xente is a digital financial platform with in-built spend management to support businesses across Africa

57. Zanifu Kenya Zanifu enable SMEs to purchase inventory and pay later

58. ZayRide Ethiopia ZayRide is a customer centric on-demand taxi service offering fast, convenient service throughout local areas in Ethiopia

59. Zuberi Ghana Zuberi is a fintech platform based out of Accra, built to provide financial products and services to salaried workers in a way they have never experienced before