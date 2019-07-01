As efforts are being geared toward releasing his single, 'Joro,' and new album, 'Made In Lagos,' Nigerian superstar, Wizkid appeared on RED TV.

During the chat which was published earlier today, the singer who also appeared on ID Cabasa's 'Totori' said the following things;

1. Ayo Balogun and Wizkid are different

Dressed in a red outfit and sitting regally, the singer was asked who the difference between Wizkid and Ayo Balogun. He replied that, "Ayo Balogun is probably the guy you guys don't know. He's not really the opposite of Wizkid, but he's more reserved and more chilled. But Wizkid is Wizkid."

2. Africa to the world

If you know Wizkid, you know he always repeats the rhetoric, 'Africa to the world.' During the interview, he broke down what that means.

He says, "I have been pushing this narrative 'Africa to the world' and it's very important for people to understand that when I'm saying 'Africa to the world,' I'm not just saying 'Nigeria to the world.'

"Africa is not just Nigeria, we have South Africa, Kenya and the whole of Africa. There is enormous talent everywhere you go to in this part of Africa. So, it was very important for me when I started my label to make sure that I had artists from other sides of Africa. It's better to stick together. Africa is one, man."

3. Working with Drake

In 2016, Drake and Wizkid collaborated in global No. 1 hit single, 'One Dance.' Later, Drake also featured on the Sarz-produced Wizkid single, 'Come Closer.'

A while ago, Wizkid hinted that there are more collaborations to come from him and Drake. During the interview, Wiz shed light on the working relationship.

He said, "Working with Drake wass a blessing, you know... because he randomly just hit me me up. That's just weird like... I'm a kid from Africa making music.

"When one of the biggest artists in the world hits you up to make music, it's just a blessing to me. After that happened, I looked at myself in the mirror and said, 'The sky is a starting point.'"

4. Fever and Made in Lagos

While the date of release for 'Made in Lagos' is still unknown, we know a few things. Nonetheless, Wizkid has shed light on the creative direction of the album.

One of the first songs released off the album is 2018 single, 'Fever.' While the song initially struggled to take off, it skyrocketed in popularity after Wizkid released it video featuring his rumoured lover, Tiwa Savage doing 'lovey' things.

He said, "It's like on this album, I tried as much as possible to put a little bit of myself into it. Even with the way I name the songs... 'Fever,' I didn't even mention 'Fever' on the song, but I knew that the feeling that song was gonna give you is fever, like...

"For every song on the album, there's a deeper meaning. The videos there's a deeper meaning to them, the album cover... even my live shows..."

5. 'Know what you want'

As we go through life, Wizkid has an advice for us, "It's very important to know what you want as a person."

You can watch the full interview below;