5 Nigerian musicians who have collaborated with international artists

Foreigners are singing and dancing to our music, propelling it to new heights. Nigerian music is now widely accepted, with many international artists clamoring to collaborate with our top stars.

It is safe to say that the hard work put in is definitely producing beautiful results. Upcoming artists and veteran musicians alike have benefited from this large-scale exposure.

Our musicians proudly sit atop billboards in New York City and other major cities around the world. As Nigerians, we couldn't be any more proud of the exploits of our own.

Here are five Nigerian musicians who are taking our music global with their international features and collaborations:

1) Tems

The music star and leading vibe, Openiyi Temilade, famously known as Tems, became a sensation in Nigeria with her hit single ‘Try Me,’ which earned her some national recognition. However, she gained international recognition with her feature in Wizkid's song ‘Essence,’ which became a fan favorite and a chart-topper.

The song topped US Billboard’s Afrobeat chart with over 1 million streams on top music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. This catapulted Tems' music career to international stardom in a short period of time.

She hit her first million followers on Instagram within a year of the release of ‘Essence,’ and currently has over 3.7 million followers!

Tems has since worked with renowned international artists, including Drake on the song ‘Fountains,’ Future’s ‘Wait for You’ featuring Drake, and Khalid's ‘Know Your Worth’ featuring Davido.

Her talent has made her highly sought after in the international music scene. Just recently, Snoop Dogg made a video on Twitter asking for a song collaboration with Tems. He calls himself a fan.

Tems has also made an impact in the film industry, with her song ‘No Woman, No Cry’ featured in the blockbuster movie Black Panther 2. She was also one of the writers of ‘Lift Me Up’ sung by Rihanna for the same movie.

Tems recently brought home a Grammy award, making her the first female Nigerian artist to win a Grammy.

Her international success has made Nigerians proud, as she continues to break barriers in the global music industry. With her unique sound and style, she is set to achieve even greater feats in the future.

2) Burna Boy

“The African Giant," as he calls himself, has been a prominent figure in the Nigerian music industry and has made a significant impact globally. Burna Boy is a talented singer, songwriter, and music producer known for his unique blend of Afrobeat, reggae, and hip-hop.

After making incredible music for several years, he got international recognition with his 2018 ‘Outside’ album. In 2020, his album ‘Twice as Tall’ went more global and topped charts around the world, which earned him a Grammy Award nomination.

Burna Boy has since collaborated with many international artists, including Jorja Smith, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Justin Bieber, Sia, and many others. He was also featured on Beyonce's album ‘Lion King: The Gift.’

Burna Boy's music has had a significant impact on the global music scene, and he has played an instrumental role in representing Africa internationally. His contributions to the industry have earned him a well-deserved spot as one of Nigeria's most successful and influential musicians.

3) Wizkid

Wizkid, also known as Ayodeji Balogun, is a singer, songwriter, and music producer who has undoubtedly become a global phenomenon in the music industry.

He is one of Nigeria’s biggest music artists and has received international recognition for his work.

He has collaborated with world-renowned music artists like Drake, Damian Marley, Chris Brown, and Beyoncé, and has been a driving force behind the success of many rising artists like Tems, who gained international recognition after featuring in Wizkid's hit song ‘Essence’.

With a string of Grammy nominations and two wins to his name, Wizkid continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences with his unique sound.

Wizkid is undoubtedly one of the artists taking Nigerian music global, one hit at a time.

4) Rema

Musician and rapper Divine Ikubor, better known by his stage name Rema, has been making waves in the Nigerian music industry and beyond for the past three years.

Rema's rise to fame began in 2019 when he released an EP titled ‘REMA’, which quickly climbed to the number-one spot on Apple Music Nigeria. That same year, he signed with Mavin Records, a leading record label in Nigeria.

However, it was his hit song ‘Dumebi,’ which gained millions of views on YouTube, that propelled him to mainstream success.

Since then, Rema has continued to make waves in his career by collaborating with multiple international artists such as Chris Brown, 6LACK, Jason Derulo, AJ Tracey, and others.

One of his most recent collaborations was with Selena Gomez on the remix of his song ‘Calm Down,’ which received over 10 certifications in different countries and became the most streamed afrobeat song of 2022.

The song was so successful that it received a diamond certification in France and a platinum certification in the US.

5. Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr is an exceptionally talented vocalist and a rising star in the music industry. Known for her powerful songs, Ayra has taken the industry by storm since signing with Mavins Record in 2021.

Born Aderigbigbe Sarah Oyinkansola, Ayra's rise to fame began when the head of Mavins Record, Don Jazzy, reached out to her on Instagram in 2020.

In 2021, she released her debut album ‘Ayra Starr,’ which quickly gained a following among fans who couldn't get enough of her unique sound. She continued to showcase her exceptional talent with the release of her second album ‘19 and Dangerous’ later that same year.

Her single ‘Bloody Samaritan’ from the album gained international recognition and topped the charts, which led to her collaboration with Kelly Rowland, an international artist, for the remix of the song in 2022.

Ayra's hard work and dedication to her craft are reflected in her other songs like ‘Rush’ and her current hit, ‘Sability.’ As a rising star, Ayra's potential is limitless, and her continued success in the industry is guaranteed.