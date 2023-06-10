5 Emerging artists to look out for in the 2nd half of 2023

The first half of 2023 has seen the rise of new talents whose music is adding some much-needed excitement and diversity to the scene. As we prepare for the second half of the year, listeners can expect more emerging talents to make a bold move to the mainstream.

Here are 5 emerging talents listeners should look forward to in the second half of 2023.

Shun Breezy

Shun Breezy has been honing his musical skills and he has delivered early signs of his talent with his latest release 'Personal'.

Fully confident in his ability, Shun Breezy is called 'D Chosen One,' as he's poised to make a name for himself in the music industry as one of the talents to look out for.

His impressive genre-blending ability and captivating vocals have allowed him to deliver exciting music that retains originality that resonates in a crowded soundscape.

Shun Breezy has already introduced himself with 'Personal' and he will be aiming to consolidate this success in the second half of the year.

Qing Madi

Only a teenager, Qing Madi is showing the confidence and talent of a born star. Her impressive music and bold personality position her to walk the path of female stars such as Ayra Starr and Mo'Cheddah who rose to fame as teenagers.

She has already dazzled on her debut single 'See Finish' which has earned her the attention of listeners and critics. Qing Madi is a talent who surely has a role to play in the ascension of Afrobeats

Gimba

Sarz has onboarded several talents into the Nigerian music industry through expertly crafted music that showcases the talent of the artist.

Gimba is set to be among the new artists who will shine through from Sarz contribution and his talent is a resounding one that would draw listeners in and have them curiously carving more.

In the first half of the year, Gimba has featured on songs with DJ Tunez, Wande Coal, and Wizkid, as well as, collaborations with Sarz holding on every record.

With Sarz Academy set to release an EP in July, Gimba is sure to feature prominently on the project and showcase his talent to a larger audience.

Mizzle

Mizzle is a man with many talents. A singer, songwriter, producer, and song engineer, he's one of the talents defining the Abuja music scene.

He generated mass interest with the recent release of his EP 'Now You Know' which features Odumodu Blvck. Haven introduced himself to listeners, Mizzle can be expected to scratch beneath the surface in the second half of 2023.

Winny

