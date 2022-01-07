RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'AG Baby has smashed the last 2 years' - Tubaba hails Adekunle Gold

In 2021, Pulse Nigeria named him the fifth hottest Nigerian artist of the year.

On January 7, 2021, legendary Nigerian superstar, 2face Idibia, took to his Instagram stories to hail Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold for his stellar two-year run.

The year-in-review for this run, is 2020 and 2021.

On his Instagram, he wrote, "I just want to assume that it's only me that noticed that AG Baby smashed the last two years with hits back-to-back. Plus the maddest transformation, abi I no well?"

In the last two years, Gold has released Afro Pop Vol. 1, and hits like 'Something Different,' 'Sinner' and 'High.' In 2021, Pulse Nigeria named him the fifth hottest Nigerian artist of the year.

