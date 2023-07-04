2023 Mid Year Review: Top 10 Albums (EP & LP)

2023 saw a slow start to albums with the releases few and far between, especially due to the February 2023 elections. Activities picked up post the elections and six months into the year, there is a decent collection of projects competing for the best release of the year.

From stars keeping up the momentum of 2022 to others seeking to make up for a quiet 2023, the Nigerian music industry has seen the release of several impressive bodies of work.

Pulse Music Desk has compiled a list of the best albums released in the first half of the year. This list comprises both short-form (EP) with a minimum of 6 tracks and long-form (LP) albums, and the projects are selected for their quality, innovation, appeal & acceptance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top 10 albums of the first half of 2023.

10. Paybac Iboro - 'West African Goat'

Fast-rising rapper Paybac Iboro is redefining the indigenous arm of Nigeria's Hip Hop through a blend of Pidgin and English.

His album 'West African Goat' is a chest-thumping proclamation of the ability that drives his ambition. The album delivers impressive records such as 'Danfo To The Headies' and 'Brother Barto' that deploy impressive storytelling and relatability for an elevated performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Lojay - 'Gangster Romantic'

A recurring theme in Lojay's music is a romantic side that appears to be locked in an interminable battle for triumph with his villain side. He comes across as a tender-hearted character with so much love to give. A side that's in constant juxtaposition with his playboy side that has him with one leg on the street. And this duality continues in his new EP where he attempts to merge them into one persona - 'Gangster Romantic'.

8 AQ - 'God's Engineering'

ADVERTISEMENT

In 'God's Engineering 2,' A-Q celebrates reaching the peak of his career through a hard-hitting project that covers all grounds.

While the first installment conveys the thoughts of a rapper who intends to reach the top without kowtowing to set standards, the follow-up celebrates the success that comes with originality and doggedness.

In his long pursuit for success, A-Q faced limitations from a market that didn't give rappers a chance, and even when labels were ready to take on the risk, he wasn't considered cool enough. These experiences coupled with the hand life dealt him forged his perspective and determination to always say it as it's.

7. Pheelz - 'Pheelz Good'

ADVERTISEMENT

After making a name for himself as a producer, Pheelz embarked on the bold journey of cashing in his talent, experience, and profile in the hope of doing for himself what he has done for other artists.

His debut EP 'Pheelz Good' comes off the back of a string of hit releases where he tapped tailored artists that delivered on 'Finesse' and 'Electricity'. After being given a lift by Davido and BNXN, Pheelz sets out to not only consolidate these early gains but also to prove that there's more to him than pairing up with tested and trusted artists.

6. Bloody Civilian - 'Anger Management'

Bloody Civilian's debut EP 'Anger Management' exemplifies her conscious approach to music as she decidedly crafts sounds and expresses herself in a way that doesn't only arrest the attention of listeners but also showcases her elevated talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Anger Management' offers refreshing elements that stretch the creative boundaries of Nigerian mainstream music. From the experimental production that combines electronic elements with Amapiano, Afrobeats, and Dancehall down to her vocals and melodies that cuts across R&B, Pop, Soul, and Hip Hop, Bloody Civilian floats at a whole different level.

5. Seyi Vibez - 'Thy Kingdom Come'

With 'Thy Kingdom Come' Seyi Vibes further pushed the boundary of his talent through an album that sees him explore Apala at a whole new level.

Determined to be more than just a worthy contender, Seyi Vibez sought to establish his brand as one not limited nor governed by the rules of the mainstream, and he showcases this through the music and the almost spontaneous nature of his releases.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thy Kingdom Come’ offers an artistically confident and mature Seyi Vibez who declares himself the man of the year while also pointedly making it clear that the sky was big enough thus indicating his intention to move past the rivalry that helped launched him to mainstream fame.

4. Joeboy - 'Body & Soul'

'Body & Soul' achieves impressive sonic and thematic coherence which makes for a comprehensive and enjoyable listening experience.

Joeboy is an artist who doesn't hesitate to wear his heart on his sleeve, and exploring this romantic side birthed some of the best songs in the modern era of Afropop.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's this romantic side that Joeboy embraces in his sophomore album 'Body & Soul' where he creates a soothing body of work that boldly steps aside from the toxic love that's becoming the dominant theme in the industry.

3. Asake - 'Work of Art'

Asake has cashed in superstar token for 'Work Of Art' and it would most certainly achieve the job it’s meant for — stabilise his place as a superstar through an achieved sophomore album which would invariably give him an upward momentum to aim for more.

‘Work Of Art’ rides on momentum and offers sufficient quality for Asake to stabilise his superstar status. And even though it lacks the excitement of his debut album, the mainstream is still largely shaped by his sound, so there will be little room for checkmating.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Nonso Amadi - 'When It Blooms'

'When It Blooms' takes fans who have been part of Nonso’s journey on a familiar trip that offers in large pieces the talent they know he possesses and which they have keenly waited for the rest of the world to see. For new listeners, the album takes them on a first-time excursion to discover new beauties while trusting Nonso as a reliable guide.

Nonso puts together a collection of beautiful records on which he explores love, desire, pain, growth, and gratitude. He embraces his Western influences and balances them with his Nigerian influences through an elevated stream of thought, reliability, and achieved collaborations for an exquisite album.

1. Davido - 'Timeless'

ADVERTISEMENT

For Davido, 'Timeless' is an insertion back into the big picture of an industry where a lot has happened in his absence. And while fans might have expected him to thread a more personal path, he quite predictably keeps it simple, fun, and remote.

'Timeless' comes at a critical point when Davido is being eagerly awaited by fans who are now more closely tethered to him than they have ever been. The album is expected to satisfy the yearning of listeners who hope to use it as a pathway into his emotional and psychological standpoint.