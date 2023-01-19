Since announcing himself with his critically acclaimed and commercially successful debut album, Timaya has consistently dished out hits songs year after year.
2007 - 2022: Timaya's marathon run of hit singles [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]
A lot can be said of the award-winning Afrobeats maestro Timaya who took the industry by storm in 2007 when he broke into the Lagos mainstream all the way from Port Harcourt with his debut album 'True Story'.
In a career that has spanned 15 years, Timaya has displayed an ability to evolve with the Afrobeats soundscape. This has helped him retain his hit-making ability, gain the respect respect of fans, and the admiration of colleagues.
This week's Afrobeats throwback pays tribute to Timaya's stellar career and his hit-making credentials by highlighting some of his hit songs from 2007 to 2022.
- 'Timaya' (2007)
- 'Dem Mama' (2007)
- 'Yankuluya' (2008)
- 'Cutlass' (2008)
- 'Watta Bam Bam' (2010)
- 'Plantain Boy' (2010)
- 'Bum Bum' (2012)
- 'Malonogede' feat Terry G (2012)
- 'Sanko' (2014)
- 'Ukwu' (2014)
- 'I Concur' feat Don Jazzy (2015)
- 'Money' feat Flavour (2016)
- 'Telli Person' feat Olamide & Phyno (2017)
- 'Bam Bam' feat Olamide (2018)
- 'I Can’t K*ll Myself' (2019)
- 'Gra Gra' (2020)
- 'Born To Win' (2020)
- 'Cold Outside' feat BNXN (2021)
- 'Sweet Us' (2022)
