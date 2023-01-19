ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

2007 - 2022: Timaya's marathon run of hit singles [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Adeayo Adebiyi

A lot can be said of the award-winning Afrobeats maestro Timaya who took the industry by storm in 2007 when he broke into the Lagos mainstream all the way from Port Harcourt with his debut album 'True Story'.

Since announcing himself with his critically acclaimed and commercially successful debut album, Timaya has consistently dished out hits songs year after year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a career that has spanned 15 years, Timaya has displayed an ability to evolve with the Afrobeats soundscape. This has helped him retain his hit-making ability, gain the respect respect of fans, and the admiration of colleagues.

This week's Afrobeats throwback pays tribute to Timaya's stellar career and his hit-making credentials by highlighting some of his hit songs from 2007 to 2022.

  • 'Timaya' (2007)
  • 'Dem Mama' (2007)
  • 'Yankuluya' (2008)
  • 'Cutlass' (2008)
  • 'Watta Bam Bam' (2010)
  • 'Plantain Boy' (2010)
  • 'Bum Bum' (2012)
  • 'Malonogede' feat Terry (2012)
  • 'Sanko' (2014)
  • 'Ukwu' (2014)
  • 'I Concur' feat Don Jazzy (2015)
  • 'Money' feat Flavour (2016)
  • 'Telli Person' feat Olamide & Phyno (2017)
  • 'Bam Bam' feat Olamide (2018)
  • 'I Can’t K*ll Myself' (2019)
  • 'Gra Gra' (2020)
  • 'Born To Win' (2020)
  • 'Cold Outside' feat BNXN (2021)
  • 'Sweet Us' (2022)
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2007 - 2022: Timaya's marathon run of hit singles [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

2007 - 2022: Timaya's marathon run of hit singles [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

'Burna Boy is my biggest motivation,' Seyi Vibez tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'Burna Boy is my biggest motivation,' Seyi Vibez tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Meet 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' this February

Meet 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' this February

BBNaija's Ka3na threatens to expose married men in her DM

BBNaija's Ka3na threatens to expose married men in her DM

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends 20th week atop Billboard Afrobeats chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends 20th week atop Billboard Afrobeats chart

Sarkodie features on new version of Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up'

Sarkodie features on new version of Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up'

'Ghanaian music is a disgrace, we need to learn from Nigerians,' Shatta Wale says

'Ghanaian music is a disgrace, we need to learn from Nigerians,' Shatta Wale says

Kaatachi - One man's funny story of misfortunes

Kaatachi - One man's funny story of misfortunes

The Balvenie Makers Project — A celebration of Nollywood's craftsmanship

The Balvenie Makers Project — A celebration of Nollywood's craftsmanship

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake win 2023 AFRIMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Davido, Wizkid

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

Albums turning 10 in 2023

Albums turning 10 in 2023

Tiwa Savage

8th AFRIMA: Dakar agog as Tiwa Savage, Psquare, others excite fans