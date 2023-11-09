10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses [Afrobeats Throwbacks]

Tiwa Savage can do it all. Whether it's molding sensual R&B melodies or deploying lamba (Nigerian street slangs) on Afrobeats party-starting cuts. Her versatility and ability to add something special to every record have made her into one of Afrobeats' most sought-after voices.

Whenever called upon, Tiwa Savage brings out her magic wand and waves it across the song in a remarkable display of her talent.

On this week's Afrobeats throwback, we shortlisted 10 songs on which the queen has delivered unforgettable guest verses that sonically uplifted the song and further propelled it to commercial success.

10. 'Koo Koo Fun' - Major League DJz & Major Lazer feat Tiwa Savage & DJ Maphorisa

Some listeners might kick and scratch at the addition of this record, especially since it was brutally slated when Tiwa Savage posted the snippet. However, the single is a remarkable party-starting anthem where the delectable Tiwa Savage dazzled on an Amapiano record by adjusting Nigerian lamba (street colloquialism) to fit into traditional Amapiano sonic structure.

9. 'Onye' - Waje feat Tiwa Savage

When two of Nigeria's leading female voices combined for this R&B record, the result excited listeners who had long awaited such collaboration.

'Onye' is a record that documents a memorable time in the early 2010s in Afrobeats and shows the brilliance of both artists.

8. 'Keys To The Kingdom' - Beyonce, feat Tiwa Savage & Mr. Eazi

When Beyonce was saddled with the responsibility of crafting the soundtrack for the remake of the Disney classic 'Lion King', the global icon found inspiration in Afrobeats and Tiwa Savage was one of the Nigerian artists recruited to bring the African touch to the album.

Tiwa Savage delivered an incredible chorus for the single that would be one of the standouts on the album and which she would perform in her historic appearance at the coronation of King Charles III.

7. 'Oyi' remix - Flavour feat Tiwa Savage

Flavour captivated Nigerians with his R&B love tune 'Oyi' and for the remix, he sought the assistance of Tiwa Savage. The iconic sex symbol added the required sensuality to elevate the record and make it into one of the most memorable duets in Afrobeats' history.

6. 'Dis Love' - DJ Spinall feat Tiwa Savage & Wizkid

Superstar disc Jockey Spinall tapped Tiwa Savage and Wizkid for a record that further rocketed him to commercial success.

Keeping with her track record, Tiwa Savage brought her stunning vocals to the party and the result is a memorable hit song that remains a favourite among fans.

5. 'No Wahala' - 1da Banton feat Tiwa Savage & Kizz Daniel

After getting mainstream attention with his hit single 'No Wahala', 1da Banton wanted to consolidate the success and he called on Tiwa Savage and Kizz Daniel for help.

The result is a hit song that's one of Afrobeats' notable European exports and which has rocketed Ida Banton to commercial success.

4. 'Diet' - 'DJ Enimoney feat Tiwa Savage, Reminisce, Slimcase

On a hard-hitting record at the height of the Shaku Shaku Street wave, Tiwa Savage appeared as one of the records that soundtrack the music of the era.

Alongside the commanding presence of rapper Reminisce, Tiwa Savage showed her ability to shapeshift and deliver on a Street Hop cut.

3. 'Who Is Your Guy' - Spyro feat Tiwa Savage

For Spyro, Tiwa Savage did what she has consistently done for others. She delivered a breathtaking verse that shows her mastery of lamba and ability to add spice to a record in a way that would leave listeners stunned.

2. 'Woju' remix - Kizz Daniel feat Tiwa Savage & Davido

Fresh faced breakout sensation Kizz Daniel partnered with superstars Tiwa Savage & Davido for the remix of his hit single 'Woju' and Tiwa Savage delivered a verse that rocketed to the status of a household anthem.

On 'Woju' remix, Tiwa Savage again showed that her vocals is one that cannot be replicated and whose impact carry far reaching impact in the Nigerian mainstream.

1. 'Girlie O' remix - Patoranking feat Tiwa Savage

Undoubtedly one of the greatest Dancehall records to ever come out of the Nigerian mainstream, 'Girlie o' remix is more than a song. It was a moment that dazzled listeners and arrested the attention of the industry to Tiwa Savage's unquenchable sensuality and hitmaking prowess.

