YouTube honours Nollywood and African storytelling on Africa Day

This event celebrated the enchanting world of Nollywood and marked the significant contributions of African storytelling through cinema, paying tribute to the creators who bring these narratives to life.

The event welcomed 150 attendees and assembled prominent celebrities and influential personalities from the Nollywood industry.

Notable guests included veteran actress Sola Sobowale, AMVCA comedian of the year Bimbo Ademoye, Adeyemi Okanlawon, Debo Adedayo aka Mr Macaroni, and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman. Top Nigerian YouTube content creators such as Apaokagi-Greene Maryam aka Taaooma, AMVCA award winner Samuel Animashaun Perry aka Broda Shaggi, and Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie aka Brainjotter also graced the event.

Among the sessions at the event was a panel discussion addressing Nollywood's growth and the potential of digital technology in the industry. The panellists, including Murphy Ben, CEO of Murphy Ben International and Aforevo, YouTube content creator, Taaooma, and Nollywood actress and movie producer, Rahama Sadau, shared invaluable insights on leveraging digital technology for industry growth and scalability.

Alex Okosi, YouTube EMEA Managing Director for Emerging Markets, delivered a speech acknowledging the significant impact of Nollywood and the transformative power of storytelling.

He emphasised YouTube's dedication to partnering with Nollywood and serving as a platform where meaningful stories are shared and celebrated globally.

Okosi stated, "Your work is reshaping global narratives about Africa and Nigeria. It's not merely entertainment – it's powerful, transformative, and making a real difference. The stories you tell, and the emotions you evoke, resonate with audiences worldwide. YouTube is privileged to partner with you and provide a platform where these impactful narratives can be shared and celebrated globally."

Olumide Balogun, Interim Country Lead at Google Nigeria, shed light on YouTube's commitment to supporting and promoting the Nollywood industry through the promotion of movies, actors, producers, and other industry members.

He outlined a two-month-long programme designed to spur the growth of Nollywood on YouTube.

Acclaimed actors, talented producers, and influential film community members enlivened the event, contributing to the celebratory ambience. The event showcased the dynamic culture and creativity of Africa, emphasising the significant role that Nollywood plays in shaping global perceptions and narratives.

In a world full of diverse stories, YouTube has remained committed to supporting black creatives across the globe, recognising their invaluable contributions to the platform and beyond.

This commitment is exemplified by initiatives such as the #YouTubeBlackVoicesFund, a global fund aimed at amplifying Black voices and perspectives and facilitating the creation of fresh narratives that educate audiences about racial justice.

With a sense of deep gratitude for the creative community, YouTube is devoted to fostering an environment where diverse voices are heard, respected, and empowered.

As we look forward to supporting the continued growth of Nollywood on the platform, YouTube humbly anticipates the array of new narratives that will continue to enrich our global community.

