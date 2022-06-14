'Young, Famous & African' lands National Reality Television Awards nomination

"Incredible moment for our #YoungFamousAndAfrican family! I can’t thank you enough for the mind blowing support!!!

"The National Reality Television Awards is pleased to announce that Young, Famous & African is nominated for this year's prestigious 11th annual National Reality TV Awards 2022 (UK).Young, Famous & African is nominated for ‘BEST INTERNATIONAL SHOW’ category, alongside some of the best reality shows in the world!"

Shot in South Africa and starring a host of African celebrities including Annie Idibia, Khanyi Mbau and Diamond Platnumz, the unscripted reality show launched globally on March 18 to soaring reviews. In Nigeria, fans raved about how the show front lined the marriage of celebrity couple Annie and 2Baba Idibia.

The actress had opened up about dealing with conflicting emotions born from 2Baba's betrayal shortly after he gained fame. The not-so-shocking revelation hallmarked with a wedding celebration marking their 10th year anniversary.

The Idibias were not the only cast members left out of the personal life exposé. Diamond and ex-girlfriend Zari Hassan and other coupled stars shared some parts of their relationships.

According to Hyde, one of the ideas that inspired 'Young, Famous and African' was the need to dispel "narratives propelled globally about greener pastures abroad and lands of milk and honey which has lured so many young Africans from the motherland sometimes through very perilous journeys just so they can enjoy a perceived higher standard of living."