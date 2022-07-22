RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

I am within my rights to be sexually attracted to any adult - Yomi Fabiyi on sex for roles allegation

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Yomi Fabiyi has published an open letter, reacting to claims that he demanded a sexual relationship from actress, Mo Bimpe.

Actress Bimpe Oyebade and actor Yomi Fabiyi [Instagram/BimpeOyebade] [Instagram/YomiFabiyi]

The controversial actor admitted in the letter that he nursed sexual feelings for the actress but only brought it to her notice after they had completed their film production.

Fabiyi's post follows a Q&A session where Mo Bimpe made comments about her relationship with the actor.

During the session, the actress who married fellow actor Lateef Adedimeji in a much publicized wedding in 2021, revealed while Fabiyi never propositioned her for sex in exchange for a role, he demanded a relationship which she turned down. Her rejection made them become enemies.

In Fabiyi's post, the actor accused the actress of making defamatory comments about him in spite of his good intentions.

"I am an adult and it is within my rights to be sexually attracted to any adult provided no force or coercion was involved. I AM NOT A COUSIN TO JESUS CHRIST, I have rights to sexual feelings provided it is within the ambits of the law. You guys need to stop misleading folks on social media. Know the difference between ASKING SOMEONE OUT and SEXUAL HARRASSMENT. It is one thing to think someone is a flirt and it is another to attach that to crime, common, get sense, MOVE ON," an excerpt of the letter reads.

Meanwhile, Fabiyi recently made headlines after actor, Olarenwaju James aka Baba Ijesha got convicted and sentenced to jail time for sexually assaulted a minor. The actor was a major supporter of the sex offender. In the wake of the news, Fabiyi released a movie lampooning Ijesha's victim.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

