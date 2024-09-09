ADVERTISEMENT
Wura Season 3 set to return on Showmax this September: See first-look images

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The wait is finally over for fans of the popular telenovela, Wura.

Wura season finale is here [Showmax]
In this season’s trailer, the storyline picks up right where it left off, with the town of Iperindo buzzing in preparation for Tumi and Jeje’s wedding. However, unforeseen circumstances arise, threatening their union, including ghosts from their pasts. Meanwhile, Wura's carefully constructed empire begins to crumble, as her enemies are close in, ready to strike.

Wura season 3 to be released this September [Showmax]
The award-winning drama returns with thrilling plotlines, drawing viewers deeper into the intense world of Wura, where power, betrayal, and dark secrets collide, promising the most gripping series finale yet.

READ ALSO: A Crucial Launchpad for Aspiring Filmmakers: Making a Case for Film School

According to the showrunner, Rogers Ofime, “The finale is packed with compelling plots and intricate character developments that will leave fans in awe.”

“The entire production team has given their all, and I can confidently say that this season will deliver breathtaking performances that will linger in the minds of viewers long after the credits roll,” he added.

Wura Season 3 to premiere this September on Showmax [Showmax]
In Season 1 of Wura, viewers were introduced to the powerful yet ruthless Wura-Amoo Adeleke, the unyielding CEO of Frontline Gold Mine. As she navigated the challenges of leading her empire, Wura went to extreme lengths to protect her legacy, often crossing ethical lines and making enemies along the way. Season 2 delved into her complex personal relationships, particularly with her family, as dark secrets emerged that threatened to unravel the world she had carefully built. With dramatic twists and intense confrontations, the first two seasons captivated audience, setting the stage for an explosive third season.

Scarlet Gomez plays Wura in Wura on Showmax [Showmax]
Since its premiere in 2023, Wura has ranked as the most-watched title on Showmax in Nigeria with a devoted following.

The series continues to receive industry nods, having scooped nominations for the lead actress, Scarlet Gomez, in 2023 for Best Actress in a Drama, Movie, or TV Series at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) and for Acting at the 17th edition of The Future Awards Africa Awards. At the 2024 AMVCAs, the title was nominated in the Best Writing TV Series and Best Scripted Series categories, while it won Best Web Series at the 2024 Gage Awards.

Wura is the Nigerian adaptation of the hit South African telenovela The River, which scooped an International Emmy nomination for Best Telenovela. The show follows the lives of characters bonded and divided by the discovery of gold in the small community of Iperindo, Osun state, where the story unfolds.

Season 3 will feature returning performances from Scarlet Gomez, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Martha Ehinome, Ray Adeka, Ego Ihenacho, Lanre Adediwura, Iremide Adeoye, Modesinuola Ogundiwin, Toluwani George and other talented cast members. The upcoming episodes promise more drama, suspense, and unexpected twists that fans have come to love.

Wura season finale is here [Showmax]
