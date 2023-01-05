ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Wura, BBTitans, Yvonne Orji’s ‘A Whole Me’ and other interesting titles to watch on Showmax this January

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByShowmax

Wura
Wura

Happy New Year faves!

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

While we are setting new goals, it’s very important to balance these goals with some entertainment, and what better way to unwind than binge-watching some of the best movies and series.

Showmax is kicking off the New Year with a tasteful mix of originals, reality series, local, and international series and movies.

Starting this January, get ready for a year of premium entertainment with some of these captivating titles:

Wura-Amoo Adeleke is a perfect wife, a loving mother of two, and the ruthless CEO of Frontline Gold Mine. In the eyes of her family, Wura is faultless and a saint, but when it comes to running her business empire, she is the ultimate iron lady who doesn’t care whose ox is gored in her path to get what she wants.

This episodic drama stars Nollywood veterans and upcomers, including Scarlet Gomez as Wura Amoo-Adeleke, Yomi Fash-Lanso as Anthony Amoo-Adeleke, Carol King as Grace Adeleke, Ray Adeka as Jejeloye “Jeje” Amoo, and others.

With episodes coming to Showmax at the same time as they air on Africa Magic, the new season of My Siblings and I promises all the laughs with its hilarious moments.

No two siblings are the same and their wahala will vex you differently. Mama Abegruagba has her hands full this new season!

Hello BB fans! Get ready, the giants are coming.

Big Brother Titans (Naija + Southie) will be available to stream 24/7 on Showmax.com and the Showmax app across sub-Saharan Africa, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland from its kick-off date.

This special edition of the Big Brother franchise features selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in one house, playing the game for the ultimate prize. BB Titans will run for 72 days, and the winner will cart home a prize of $100,000 cash.

Picking up where her debut special left off, Emmy-nominated actor Yvonne Orji returns to the stage to offer up her point-of-view on the pandemic, estate planning, being the child of Nigerian immigrants and the brutal realities of dating.

With a distinctive mash-up of stand-up comedy with scripted vignettes, the comedy special showcases her range and vulnerability, while also serving as a no-holds-barred therapy session – for both the artist and the audience.

The biographical crime drama, House of Gucci, inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire, was the 30th biggest film of 2021.

Directed by four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott and boasting an all-star cast led by Oscar winner Lady Gaga and two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver, the film follows Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, who marries into the Gucci family. But her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately,murder.

Based on the critically acclaimed smash hit video games, The Last of Us is one of the most anticipated streaming titles of 2023.

Set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. But what starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey as the pair traverse the U.S., depending on each other for survival.

The series is written and executive produced by Emmy winner Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann from video game franchises and features Emmy award winners, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Murray Balett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, and others.

Nominated for three 2022 Emmys, The First Lady takes us into the East Wing of the White House, where some of history’s most impactful decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies.

Spanning three different political eras between 1933 and 2017, the show is headlined by triple-Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, Emmy winner Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, and Oscar winner Viola Davis as Michelle Obama.

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw's call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Downton Abbey, the movie, continues the story of the beloved, multi-award-winning historical drama series as the Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives; a royal visit from the king and queen of England. But the auspicious occasion soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue, leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

With all these multiple award-winning titles, January 2023 is starting with a bang.

You can also catch new episodes of Flawsome and Crime and Justice Lagos every Thursday.

Watch all these and more including season 4 of Africa Magic’s Unmarried, The Cleaning Lady S2, Billions S6, The Addams Family, Get Out, Kindred, Together, Licorice Pizza, The Dead Don’t Die, Flatbush Misdemeanors S2, This England and others from as low as ₦1,200. Sign up at www.showmax.com.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByShowMax

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends run on Billboard Hot 100 into 2023

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends run on Billboard Hot 100 into 2023

Yemi Alade berates trolls for not minding their business

Yemi Alade berates trolls for not minding their business

Wura, BBTitans, Yvonne Orji’s ‘A Whole Me’ and other interesting titles to watch on Showmax this January

Wura, BBTitans, Yvonne Orji’s ‘A Whole Me’ and other interesting titles to watch on Showmax this January

Odumodublvck set to feature Santi, Ajebo Hustlers, AQ, BOJ, Blaqbonez, others on new album

Odumodublvck set to feature Santi, Ajebo Hustlers, AQ, BOJ, Blaqbonez, others on new album

Pheelz previews new single titled 'Stand By You'

Pheelz previews new single titled 'Stand By You'

'I hope my title inspires little girls to keep going' - Chimamanda speaks on chieftaincy title

'I hope my title inspires little girls to keep going' - Chimamanda speaks on chieftaincy title

'Battle on Buka Street' makes cinema history, grosses over $60,000 in US

'Battle on Buka Street' makes cinema history, grosses over $60,000 in US

Do2dtun shares his views on Fancy and Alex Ekubo's relationship saga

Do2dtun shares his views on Fancy and Alex Ekubo's relationship saga

Portable dazzle fans in the creeks

Portable dazzle fans in the creeks

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Battle on Buka Street'

'Battle on Buka Street' makes cinema history, grosses over $60,000 in US

'Shanty Town'

'Shanty Town': Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Sola Sobowale go off in explosive trailer

Top TV and web series

Top 5 TV and web series in Nigeria of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

'Flawsome'

'Flawsome': Ini Dima-Okojie on her character's essence in Showmax original series