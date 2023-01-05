Wura, BBTitans, Yvonne Orji’s ‘A Whole Me’ and other interesting titles to watch on Showmax this January

While we are setting new goals, it’s very important to balance these goals with some entertainment, and what better way to unwind than binge-watching some of the best movies and series.

Showmax is kicking off the New Year with a tasteful mix of originals, reality series, local, and international series and movies.

Starting this January, get ready for a year of premium entertainment with some of these captivating titles:

Wura | Jan 23

Wura-Amoo Adeleke is a perfect wife, a loving mother of two, and the ruthless CEO of Frontline Gold Mine. In the eyes of her family, Wura is faultless and a saint, but when it comes to running her business empire, she is the ultimate iron lady who doesn’t care whose ox is gored in her path to get what she wants.

This episodic drama stars Nollywood veterans and upcomers, including Scarlet Gomez as Wura Amoo-Adeleke, Yomi Fash-Lanso as Anthony Amoo-Adeleke, Carol King as Grace Adeleke, Ray Adeka as Jejeloye “Jeje” Amoo, and others.

My Siblings and I S4 | Jan 9

With episodes coming to Showmax at the same time as they air on Africa Magic, the new season of My Siblings and I promises all the laughs with its hilarious moments.

No two siblings are the same and their wahala will vex you differently. Mama Abegruagba has her hands full this new season!

Big Brother Titans | January 15

Hello BB fans! Get ready, the giants are coming.

Big Brother Titans (Naija + Southie) will be available to stream 24/7 on Showmax.com and the Showmax app across sub-Saharan Africa, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland from its kick-off date.

This special edition of the Big Brother franchise features selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in one house, playing the game for the ultimate prize. BB Titans will run for 72 days, and the winner will cart home a prize of $100,000 cash.

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me | Jan 25

Picking up where her debut special left off, Emmy-nominated actor Yvonne Orji returns to the stage to offer up her point-of-view on the pandemic, estate planning, being the child of Nigerian immigrants and the brutal realities of dating.

With a distinctive mash-up of stand-up comedy with scripted vignettes, the comedy special showcases her range and vulnerability, while also serving as a no-holds-barred therapy session – for both the artist and the audience.

House of Gucci | Jan 5

The biographical crime drama, House of Gucci, inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire, was the 30th biggest film of 2021.

Directed by four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott and boasting an all-star cast led by Oscar winner Lady Gaga and two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver, the film follows Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, who marries into the Gucci family. But her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately,murder.

The Last of Us | Jan 16

Based on the critically acclaimed smash hit video games, The Last of Us is one of the most anticipated streaming titles of 2023.

Set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. But what starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey as the pair traverse the U.S., depending on each other for survival.

The series is written and executive produced by Emmy winner Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann from video game franchises and features Emmy award winners, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Murray Balett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, and others.

The First Lady S1 | Jan 23

Nominated for three 2022 Emmys, The First Lady takes us into the East Wing of the White House, where some of history’s most impactful decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies.

Spanning three different political eras between 1933 and 2017, the show is headlined by triple-Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, Emmy winner Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, and Oscar winner Viola Davis as Michelle Obama.

Top Gun Maverick | Jan 23

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw's call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Downtown Abbey | Jan 23

Downton Abbey, the movie, continues the story of the beloved, multi-award-winning historical drama series as the Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives; a royal visit from the king and queen of England. But the auspicious occasion soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue, leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

With all these multiple award-winning titles, January 2023 is starting with a bang.

You can also catch new episodes of Flawsome and Crime and Justice Lagos every Thursday.

Watch all these and more including season 4 of Africa Magic’s Unmarried, The Cleaning Lady S2, Billions S6, The Addams Family, Get Out, Kindred, Together, Licorice Pizza, The Dead Don’t Die, Flatbush Misdemeanors S2, This England and others from as low as ₦1,200. Sign up at www.showmax.com.

---