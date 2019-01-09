The comedy film with appearances from Hafeez Oyetoro, Segun Arinze, Kelvin Ikeduba, Yinka Quadri, Samuel Ajibola, and Etinosa Idemudia, has been enjoying notable viewing from the audience.

ALSO READ: Woli Arole, Frank Donga, Kelvin Ikeduba attend 'The Call' premiere

Distributed by FilmOne distribution, ‘The Call’ has taken the number five spot in the most watched movie in cinemas following ‘Aquaman’ which occupies the number one spot, ‘Chief Daddy,’ ‘Up North’ and ‘Bumble Bee’ takes the second, third and fourth spot respectively.

‘The Call’ is directed by James Abinibi and co-produced by Felix Olojede and Oluwatoyin Bayegun.