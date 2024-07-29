'With Difficulty Comes Ease' with Uzoamaka Aniunoh to premiere on Prime Video in August

"We are thrilled to announce the release of our latest film, With Difficulty Comes Ease, on Amazon Prime Video. The film will be available for streaming starting August 1st, 2024," the studio announced in a post on Instagram.

Written and directed by Korede Azeez, the film stars Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Ummi Baba Ahmed, Caleb Richard and Michelle Dede.

Its executive producers are Bb Sasore and Derin Adeyokunmu. Sasore is also the writer and producer of Breathe Of Life.

The lead character, Aniunoh rose to fame in the industry for her role as Cynthia in the series, MTV Shuga. She has gone on to feature in many films and TV series including Riona, Diche, Rumour Has It, Ife, Stuck and The Weekend.

Produced by Sherrif Akinola Bakare, With Difficulty Comes Ease follows Zainab whose strength and grit are tested as she navigates the murky waters of loss, traditions, and new beginnings amidst religious and cultural expectations. Zainab is a symbol of strength and resilience. She faces some of life's toughest challenges with grace and determination, showing us all the enduring power of hope and the human spirit.

In the Instagram post, the studio also described With Difficulty Comes Ease as a powerful film that explores strength and sturdiness.