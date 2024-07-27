ADVERTISEMENT
Rita Dominic to play lead in new Ghanaian film 'Two of a Kind'

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Two of A Kind is written and directed by the Ghanaian filmmaker, Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

Rita Dominic
Rita Dominic

Frimpong-Manso has garnered a cult following across the continent for her pan-African productions. She is the CEO of Sparrow Productions, a film and TV production company. Her video streaming platform, Sparrow Station primarily distributes African entertainment content. She was awarded Best Director for her film The Perfect Picture at the sixth edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards. She also won the 2014 AMVCA for Best Director for the film Contract. The director is known for spotlighting fierce female leads with her films. Some of her works include Rebecca, Shampaign and Love or Something Like That.

Shirley Frimpong-Manso.
Shirley Frimpong-Manso. ece-auto-gen
READ ALSO: See first-look images of 'At Ease' a film produced by the makers of 'Kill Boro'

Dominic is one of Nollywood's leading actresses with experience spanning decades. She has a plethora of works to her credit and has won multiple awards in the industry. Her introduction to Nollywood was in the film Time to Kill. Starring in over a hundred productions, some of her outstanding works include Le Femme Anjola, The Therapist, The Meeting, Light in the Dark, The Blindspot, and Desecration. She won the 2015 AMVCA for Best Actress in a Comedy and Best Actress in Drama/TV Series for her roles in The Meeting and Iyore respectively.

Two of a Kind wrapped principal photography this year.

This Nigerian-Ghanaian collaboration stars Gloria Osei, Akrobeto Akwasi, Kojo Boakye, Adjetey Anang, Jessica Larry, Dean Louis, Chidera David, and Arion.

