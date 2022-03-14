RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Will Smith wins BAFTA for role in 'King Richard'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

This will be the actor's first BAFTA award.

American actor Will Smith [Instagram/WillSmith]

'King Richard' star, Will Smith has earned himself his first ever British Academy of Film & Television Arts (BAFTA) for his role in the biopic.

The 53-year-old actor beat four other actors including Adeel Akhtar, Mahershala Ali, Benedict Cumberbatch, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Stephen Graham to scoop the award for the Leading Actor category.

Will's latest win joins the increasing list of award wins and nominations for his role in the Reinaldo Marcus Green directed biopic.

The actor had previously won the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and NAACP Image awards for the role. He was also nominated in the Critics Choice Awards and the Academy Awards.

Starring Smith, title role, with Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, the biopic centers on tennis coach and father to Tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

