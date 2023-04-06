Everything we know about Nigerian cannibal Clifford Orji-inspired series

This is the result of a partnership between filmmaker and producer, Damilola Orimogunje, and popular TV personality and media entrepreneur, Chude Jideonwo.

Shockng reports that the project will go beyond the headlines into the unknown depths of his life while looking at cannibalism in Nigeria at large.

Pulse Nigeria

Describing the project, he said, "The more time we spent over the past few months researching and writing this story, the more it became apparent that this was deeper, much deeper than the tragic cannibalism that captured the attention of Nigerians. The story we are telling will shock Nigerians – in a very perspective shifting way."

The limited series is a co-production between Orimogunje's 2o9ine Films and Chude Jideonwo Presents. Not much else is known for now.

The true terrifying, sad story of Clifford Orji

Sometime in the late 90s, word spread of a cannibal who supposedly ate human beings for a living while posing as a madman. His name soon struck fear in the hearts of Lagosians.

Originally from Enugu State, he was reportedly a razor-blade merchant turned self-proclaimed native doctor. He lived under a highway bridge in Oshodi-Isolo, which is still known as a hideout for rapists, thugs, and criminals.

He was arrested on February 3, 1999, after a missing woman was found at his spot under the bridge. She was almost dead at the time of the discovery and had to be rushed quickly to the hospital.

A thorough search of his hideout revealed fresh and cooked human body parts, human skulls, female underwear, a cheque for ₦80,000, and a mobile phone. Orji was arrested along with a suspected accomplice.

He confessed to kidnapping, murder, and cannibalism during a press conference, saying that he and his accomplice had "been eating human meat for the past seven years before coming to Lagos. It is our culture to eat human meat."

Describing his criminal activities, he said, “We are human meat eaters. We have killed over three people, especially young girls who hawk wares. We always lured them to our enclave under the pretext that we wanted to purchase their wares. Once they are in our net, we pounced on them and killed them for eatable meat. My colleague is the human hunter, while I am the butcher. We usually go for girls with permed hair.”

Pulse Nigeria

Orji was arraigned at a magistrate court in Ebute-Meta, and then remanded for murder in Kirikiri Prison.

Despite the innocent until proven guilty presumption, he was never tried before a jury. After spending about 12 years behind bars, he sued the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ade Ipaye, for unlawful imprisonment sometime in April 2012.

That same month, it was reported that he had completely gone mad at the prison while awaiting trial. On his mental condition, Deputy Comptroller of Prisons, Noel Ailewon, told Ipaye, “Orji’s health is getting worse. He has gone completely mad, vomiting and even defecating without restraint, and is naked most of the time.”