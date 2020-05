Nollywood director, Yemi Morafa has premiered his 2018 short film, 'Eno', on YouTube

Starring Theresa Edem Isemin in her most versatile performance yet, the short film showcases the actress play multiple characters in its exploration of a theme that captures human existence.

'Eno' follows the story of a lady fed up with sharing the same space with her housemates and decides to leave. They, however remind her of a recent ordeal and a secret they share.

Watch the film below: