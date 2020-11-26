This weekend is bustling from new and returning shows on Africa Magic, nail-biting football action from the Premier League and La Liga plus glamorous award shows.

Your weekend starts here with GOtv!

Africa’s Biggest Boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night 21 on Friday 27th November at 7:00pm. Dubbed “The Lockdown edition”, the GOtv Boxing Night will feature a seven-bout show which will be transmitted live across Africa on SuperSport Select 2.

Also on Friday at 9:30pm is the second season of the of the biggest Friday night live music, Turn Up Friday proudly sponsored by Pepsi and Infinix. The show which will air on the special AM Holiday channel 29 and Africa Magic Family will feature non-stop DJ mixes of hit songs hosted by Do2dtun.

The excitement continues Saturday with the live band music show, Owambe Saturday sponsored by Goldberg and hosted by popular comedian, Tee-A. This return season premieres at 8:30pm on Africa Magic Family and AM Holiday channel 29.

Watch the premiere of Jollof With Me this Sunday, plus top Premier League, La Liga matches, GOtv Boxing Night 21 on GOtv

The festive moments only gets better with the introduction of a new show, Jollof with me, which premieres on Sunday, 29 November at 7pm. Jollof with me is all about good food, great cocktails and even greater conversations with celebrated actress and media personality, Nancy Isime. The show will debut on Africa Magic Family and AM Holiday channel 29.

For Football Lovers, there is a selection of matches lined up for the weekend, starting with Manchester City vs Burnley match to air on Saturday 28, November at 4:00pm while Real Madrid vs Alaves face off, same day at 9:00pm. Both matches will be broadcast live on SS Football.

The 15th edition of the Future Awards to air this Saturday 28 November on Africa Magic Family. Catch all the red carpet moments of the night on Africa Magic Family on Saturday 24 November.

Enjoy all of these and more when you subscribe to GOtv Jolli. GOtv Jolli package gives you a wide access to amazing contents- movies, kiddies content, local drama, news and series at N2,460. You can make use of the MyGOtv app from the comfort of your homes to upgrade or reconnect.

Also, customers can get a GOtv decoder and antennae with one month on Jolli package at N8,400 in the special festive GOtv Jolli offer.

For more information on GOtv’s content offering, follow GOtv on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Visit www.gotvafrica.com or download MyGOtv app which is available to iOS and Android users to upgrade, reconnect or select the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions and for other self-service options.

*This is a featured post.