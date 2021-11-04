RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for 'What Happened at St James'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The drama is set to make its theatrical debut this November.

'What Happened At St James' movie poster
'What Happened At St James' movie poster

Producers of new Nollywood film, 'What Happened at St James' have debuted its official trailer ahead of its release.

Written and produced by Tosin Akintokun, the film which premieres in cinemas on November 19, follows the lives of three young men with a mutual past that returns to haunt them.

The Marc Adebesin directed flick stars Nollywood A-listers Zack Orji, Femi Branch, Ken Erics, Deyemi Okanlawon, Rachel Oniga, Yemi Sodimu alongside Kelechi Udegbe, Nelly Ejianwu, Bolaji Ogunmola, Chimezie Imo, Damilare Lawal and Kayode Obayomi.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the film, producer, Tosin Akintokun told Pulse: "What Happened At St James is a story inspired by events which shaped my life as I was growing up."

The filmmaker also pays respect to deceased Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga who worked on the production before her tragic passing. It was one of the last projects the actress starred in.

“We feel blessed that we got to witness her talent in this movie," Akintokun added.

'What Happened At St James' will premiere in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Watch the trailer:

