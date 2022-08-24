RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for 'My Mama Na Ashawo'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film is written and produced by Brenda Chidinma Garuba.

'My Mama Na Ashawo' short film [Instagram/chibrenda90]
'My Mama Na Ashawo' short film [Instagram/chibrenda90]

Tade Production House in collaboration with Ziva Works production have unveiled the official trailer for 'My Mama Na Ashawo', a short film inspired by true events.

Directed by Nwamaka Chikezie, the film centers on a young boy's narration of his mother's profession as a commercial sex worker. The trailer shows high promise of a touching story told through the eyes of a child forced to witness the harsh reality of commercial sex work.

'My Mama Na Ashawo' stars Anointed Augustine as Tejiri, Tonia Chukwurah, Ray Adeka, Odeigah Isioma, Franka Igwe, Zainab Popoola, Nannah Kazaure and Weng Bot.

Synopsis

On his first day of school, Tejiri, the son of a commercial sex worker is given an assignment to write about his parent's profession.

The short film is executive produced by Tony B. Adesina with Brenda Garuba, Echobu Garuba and David Ogbukaa credited as producers.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
