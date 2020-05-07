An all new teaser has been released for the anticipated Mildred Okwo directed psychological thriller, ' La Femme Anjola'.

The latest teaser features a scene starring the legendary Rita Dominic and 'The Voice Nigeria' alumnus, Nonso Bassey.

It turns out that the movie trailer might be a little longer in production as Okwo revealed via Twitter that the Covid-19 outbreak has taken its toll on the clip's production. An official theatrical release date is also yet to be announced.

The upcoming film noir psychological thriller follows the story of a young male stock broker whose life is turned upside down when he falls for a femme fatale married to a wealthy gangster.

Watch the teaser: