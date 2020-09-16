Ace Nollywood filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba has dropped a first look at her upcoming 'King of Boys' sequel.

The gripping new teaser interestingly hints on the comeback of the hit movie's villain, Makanaki (played by rapper, Reminisce) whose end left fans speculating.

Watch the teaser:

Principal photography kicked off for the anticipated sequel in August and is reportedly ongoing. Its star-studded cast include its lead star, Sola Sobowale, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Richard Mofe-Damijo and veteran actress Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett.