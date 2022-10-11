Watch the first-look teaser for 'Boo'd Up' short film

Jeff, Nonso and Vee have long years of friendship that sometimes take sexual and romantic forms. After an unpleasant ending to their relationship, Nonso leaves the country for Canada and during this time, Jeff and Vee form a romantic relationship with each other. Nonso returns one day professing his unwavering love for Vee, letting her know that he is now ready for a commitment with her. Vee who still has a soft spot for Nonso decides that their time at the bar was too short a time to catch up, so she suggests more.