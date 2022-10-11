Melon House Productions has unveiled a first-look teaser for Boo'd Up, its forthcoming thriller short film ahead of its October 23 premiere.
Watch the first-look teaser for 'Boo'd Up' short film
The teaser debuts ahead of the Lagos premiere of the Chukwuka Osakwe directed short film.
Read Also
Produced and written by Gold Gerry with Lotanna Nwose credited as executive producer, the short film follows three friends Nonso (Taye Arimoro), Vee (Gbubemi Ejeye) and Jeff (Aderinto Stephen), trapped in a complex love triangle.
Synopsis
Jeff, Nonso and Vee have long years of friendship that sometimes take sexual and romantic forms. After an unpleasant ending to their relationship, Nonso leaves the country for Canada and during this time, Jeff and Vee form a romantic relationship with each other. Nonso returns one day professing his unwavering love for Vee, letting her know that he is now ready for a commitment with her. Vee who still has a soft spot for Nonso decides that their time at the bar was too short a time to catch up, so she suggests more.
They leave the bar bright, full and excited about what is to come when Jeff creeps out from the dark confronting their deceit and backstabbing. Jeff feels betrayed and wants answers from the two people he cares about the most.
Confirming its Lagos premiere, producer Gold Berry shared exclusively with Pulse that the short film has kickstarted its festival run with screenings in Accra Ghana and Lift Off, an international festival in the United Kingdom.
Watch the teaser:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng