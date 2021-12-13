RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Stella Damasus, Nnamdi Kanaga, Tim Meadows in 'Akwụna' official trailer

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film is directed and executive produced by Oluyinka Davids.

Stella Damasus in 'Akwuna' short film [YouTube]
US-based actor and filmmaker, Nnamdi Kanaga has debuted the official trailer for his latest project, a short film titled 'Akwụna'.

Starring Nollywood veteran Stella Damasus in the lead role, the Oluyinka Davids directed short film centers on Ebere, a Nigerian immigrant who turns to prostitution following a tragic experience.

Recall that production for 'Akwụna' wrapped up in September with Damasus describing her role one of the most challenging role she has had to play in recent times.

“I took on this role because of the challenge. After being in the industry for over 25 years, always playing the decent, respectable housewife or the damsel in distress, I thought it was time to do something different and push myself beyond the boundaries and expectations that people have set for me," the actress said in an exclusive chat with Pulse.

“It’s a new chapter in my life, and with newness, comes the boldness and desire to take more risks and challenges in my career and life in general.”

Damasus stars alongside Tim Meadows, Kelechi Eke, Sara Rashelle and Kanaga (who doubles as writer and producer).

Watch the trailer:

