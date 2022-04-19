Watch Samuel Adeoye’s EndSARS protest inspired short film ‘Abdul’

Written and directed by Adeoye, the short film shot in Germany, follows Abdul (played by Abdul Saliou), a 25-year-old Nigerian who is on the verge of being returned to his home country but finds his life-saver in a prison in Germany.

Faced with tough choices, he must find a way out or risk going back to a country with a crippling economy, and a place where the youths’ lives never mattered – lost in a peaceful protest for a better nation. The short film also stars Franziska Maria.

Speaking on the film, the UK-based filmmaker ‘Behind the Scenes’ director says it was his way of detailing the realities of being a young person in Nigeria.

“ ‘Abdul’ is inspired by the adverse effect of the October 20, 2020 EndSARS protests in Nigeria – a protest against police brutality, where many lives were lost and many unaccounted for till date.

“I wanted to detail the harsh realities for Nigerians both home and away, the agony of a single mother, the trials of surviving youth and the bully of a country.” The short film premiered on April 16 on YouTube after launching to critical acclaim in 2021.