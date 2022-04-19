RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Samuel Adeoye’s EndSARS protest inspired short film ‘Abdul’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film is loosely based on the tragic shooting of EndSARS protesters in October 2020.

‘Abdul’ short film directed by Samuel Adeoye [Instagram]
‘Abdul’ short film directed by Samuel Adeoye [Instagram]

Film maker Samuel Adeoye has released his long-awaited short film ‘Abdul’ months after its AFRIFF premiere.

Recommended articles

Written and directed by Adeoye, the short film shot in Germany, follows Abdul (played by Abdul Saliou), a 25-year-old Nigerian who is on the verge of being returned to his home country but finds his life-saver in a prison in Germany.

Faced with tough choices, he must find a way out or risk going back to a country with a crippling economy, and a place where the youths’ lives never mattered – lost in a peaceful protest for a better nation. The short film also stars Franziska Maria.

Speaking on the film, the UK-based filmmaker ‘Behind the Scenes’ director says it was his way of detailing the realities of being a young person in Nigeria.

“ ‘Abdul’ is inspired by the adverse effect of the October 20, 2020 EndSARS protests in Nigeria – a protest against police brutality, where many lives were lost and many unaccounted for till date.

“I wanted to detail the harsh realities for Nigerians both home and away, the agony of a single mother, the trials of surviving youth and the bully of a country.” The short film premiered on April 16 on YouTube after launching to critical acclaim in 2021.

Watch ‘Abdul’ short film:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Boy Spyce announces himself with debut EP [Pulse EP Review]

Boy Spyce announces himself with debut EP [Pulse EP Review]

Chrissy Teigen poses totally n*de in steamy mirror selfie

Chrissy Teigen poses totally n*de in steamy mirror selfie

Watch Samuel Adeoye’s EndSARS protest inspired short film ‘Abdul’

Watch Samuel Adeoye’s EndSARS protest inspired short film ‘Abdul’

BBNaija Ifuennada says she stopped going to church after pastor put a price tag on his prayers

BBNaija Ifuennada says she stopped going to church after pastor put a price tag on his prayers

Adekunle Gold celebrates wife Simi on her birthday

Adekunle Gold celebrates wife Simi on her birthday

DJ Cuppy says returning to djing distracted her from studies

DJ Cuppy says returning to djing distracted her from studies

5 most emotional James Bond movies

5 most emotional James Bond movies

Ubi Franklin recounts how friend's 10-year-old daughter was r*ped and video taped

Ubi Franklin recounts how friend's 10-year-old daughter was r*ped and video taped

Nigerian socialite makes money rain at ‘Rick Ross Live in Lagos’ concert (WATCH)

Nigerian socialite makes money rain at ‘Rick Ross Live in Lagos’ concert (WATCH)

Trending

See the full list of Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards winners

Kids choice Awards

TikTok star JenniFrank debuts short film 'The Internet Never Forgets'

Tiktoker Jenifrank [jennifrank]

Dear Netflix, is it a series or not? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Blood Sisters series [Netflix]

Check out first-look images from Loukman Ali's 'Brotherhood'

'Brotherhood' movie directed by Loukman Ali [Instagram/jadeosiberu]