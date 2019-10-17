Producers of ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free,’ the sequel to 1992 blockbuster, have released the official trailer on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

The new trailer from Play Network Africa unveils interesting snippets from the upcoming movie ahead of its November 8, 2019 release.

ALSO READ: Ramsey Nouah makes directorial debut with 'Living in bondage' sequel

The ‘Living In Bondage’ sequel produced by Steve Gukas in collaboration with Dotun Olakurin and Charles Okpaleke, tells the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke’s mysterious son, who treads the terrifying dark path of his father.

Nnamdi’s untamed quest is told by a stellar cast of classic and current actors, including Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, and Munachi Abii.

Directed by Ramsey Nouah, ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free’ is written by Nicole Asinugo and C.J. Obasi. The upcoming sequel also has an original score produced by Larry Gaaga featuring Davido, Flavour, and 2Baba.